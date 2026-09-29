Got an iPhone 18 Pro? Apple releases iOS 27.0.1 to fix Face ID crashes

New update also fixes touchscreen freezes and a camera colour glitch
Apple released iOS 27.0.1, its first update to iOS 27, to fix a Face ID issue that could cause some iPhone 18 Pro models to restart unexpectedly.
The update arrived on Monday, two weeks after Apple released iOS 27.
According to Apple’s release notes, the Face ID issue affects the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.
Some users had reported their phones freezing and rebooting after Face ID failed to authenticate them, particularly when attempting to unlock protected apps.
Apple had previously confirmed that a software fix was on the way.
Apple says the update addresses three issues:
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max devices unexpectedly restarting when Face ID fails to authenticate.
A colour artefact appearing in photos taken using the 2x camera under certain lighting conditions on a small number of iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max devices.
The touchscreen becomes unresponsive when Notification Center and Control Center are opened at the same time.
The Face ID problem emerged shortly after Apple’s latest Pro iPhones reached customers.
Affected users reported Face ID failing when trying to access protected apps, followed in some cases by the phone freezing and rebooting.
The issue did not appear to affect every iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max.
Apple’s software update means affected users should not need to replace their phones to address the problem.
iPhone users can check for the update by going to:
Settings → General → Software Update
The device can then download and install iOS 27.0.1 if it is available.
Apple has also released iPadOS 27.0.1 for compatible iPads.
The update follows the launch of iOS 27 earlier this month and focuses on bug fixes rather than major new features.