iPhone 18 Pro: Leakers point to 'big' upgrades, know what's actually new
If you're holding an iPhone 17 Pro, skip it.
If you're on iPhone 16 or older, the 2-nm chip and variable-aperture camera might finally be worth the $200 price hike, so said latest tech leakers.
Apple's September 9, 2026 event (9pm in the UAE/Gulf | 10:30 PM Mumbai) is set to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and — for the first time in years — the upgrade question isn’t just about incremental gains.
Leaks published by MacRumors point to real hardware "leaps".
Specifically, they point to the 2nm A20 Pro chip, 12GB RAM (finally!), variable-aperture main camera, and 5G satellite connectivity.
But there’s a catch: prices could jump $200–$300 over the iPhone 17 Pro, says Apple Hub, thus making this one of the toughest upgrade decisions in recent memory.
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The iPhone 18 Pro will reportedly run on Apple's A20 Pro chip, manufactured on TSMC's 2nm process—a genuine generational jump from the iPhone 17 Pro's 3nm A19 Pro. Early leaks suggest 15–25% CPU performance gains and significantly better power efficiency, which should translate to longer battery life and cooler operation under load.macrumors+2
After years of trailing Android flagships, Apple is reportedly standardizing 12GB RAM across the iPhone 18 lineup—up from 8GB on the iPhone 17 Pro. This should improve multitasking, AI features in iOS 27, and future-proofing for demanding apps.
The main 48MP Fusion camera could feature a variable aperture (f/1.4–f/4.0), letting you manually control depth of field and light intake—something iPhone 17 Pro's fixed f/1.78 aperture can't do. For portrait shooters and low-light photographers, this is the most meaningful camera upgrade since the 48MP sensor debuted.
Rumors suggest Apple will move the Face ID flood illuminator under the display, shrinking the Dynamic Island for the first time since 2022. It's a subtle change, but it means more screen real estate and a cleaner look.
With the new Apple C2 modem, the iPhone 18 Pro could support 5G via satellite for web browsing without cellular or Wi-Fi—a massive leap beyond the iPhone 17 Pro's emergency-only satellite features.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to have a ~10% larger battery (up to 5,567mAh in the US model vs. 5,088mAh on iPhone 17 Pro Max), thanks to more efficient internals and better thermal management.
Here's where things get painful.
AppleTrack claimed that the iPhone 18 Pro will be at least $100 more expensive this year.
This means the base model will start at $1,199 now.
Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could start around $1,300 — a $200 increase over the iPhone 17 Pro's $1,100 launch price.
The Pro Max could climb even higher, potentially hitting $1,500+.
Why the hike? Rising memory costs, the expensive 2nm chip (reportedly 50% more expensive to produce), and new camera tech are all factoring in.
You're on iPhone 16 Pro or older: The 2nm chip, 12GB RAM, and variable-aperture camera are genuine leaps that'll matter for years.C
You're a mobile photographer: Variable aperture gives you DSLR-like control over depth of field—huge for portraits and creative shots.
You travel or need satellite connectivity: 5G satellite could be a lifesaver in remote areas where the iPhone 17 Pro only offers emergency SOS.
Battery life is critical: The Pro Max's bigger battery + 2nm efficiency should deliver noticeably longer runtime.
You have an iPhone 17 Pro: The upgrades are meaningful but not essential. Same design, same charging speeds, same base storage—wait for the rumored 2027 "iPhone 20" redesign.
You're budget-conscious: A $200–$300 price hike for incremental gains doesn't justify upgrading from last year's model.
You don't care about camera control: If you shoot in Auto mode, the variable aperture won't matter much.
The iPhone 18 Pro is a refinement, not a revolution. It’s the most powerful iPhone yet, with real upgrades in chip performance, RAM, camera flexibility, and satellite connectivity.
But for iPhone 17 Pro owners, it's a skip — unless you're a pro photographer or need satellite 5G.
For everyone else on older iPhones, this may be the upgrade cycle to finally jump on.