iPhone 18 Pro freezing after Face ID fails? Apple says fix is coming

Bug can strike when users try to open apps protected by facial recognition
Some owners of Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are encountering an unusual problem: a failed Face ID attempt can cause the phone to freeze and then completely reboot.
Apple has confirmed that a software fix is on the way.
The issue appears to affect only some devices and is triggered under particular circumstances, especially when Face ID is being used to access an app protected by biometric authentication.
Technology site 9to5Mac reproduced the problem on an iPhone 18 Pro.
When Face ID failed while opening Apple’s Passwords app, the phone stopped responding to touch before automatically restarting several seconds later.
Similar reports have emerged from users online.
Apple confirmed to 9to5Mac that it is working on a software update to address the problem.
The update is expected to become available early next week.
That is significant for owners who may have feared the crashes were caused by faulty hardware.
Some affected customers had reportedly attempted to exchange their devices after experiencing the problem.
The latest information indicates a replacement should not be necessary specifically for this software bug.
Apple has not said how many devices are affected.
The problem does not appear to happen every time Face ID fails.
Reports indicate it can occur when users try to authenticate inside protected apps, not just when unlocking the iPhone from its lock screen.
That could include Apple’s Passwords app, private Safari tabs and other apps that users have configured to require Face ID.
In testing by 9to5Mac, covering the face to deliberately cause authentication to fail, then attempting Face ID again, caused an affected phone to become unresponsive and restart.
Diagnostic information on the device subsequently showed a system panic log.
Users should not deliberately attempt to reproduce the crash on their own phones.
Apple redesigned the Face ID system on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.
The system's infrared camera has moved beneath the display near the clock in the status bar, helping Apple reduce the visible size of the Dynamic Island.
There is currently no evidence establishing that the hardware redesign itself caused the reboot problem.
Apple’s confirmation of an upcoming software update indicates the company can address the reported issue through iOS.
Not every iPhone 18 Pro owner is experiencing the bug, and its overall prevalence remains unclear.
For affected owners, the important development is that a fix is now expected shortly rather than requiring a hardware change.