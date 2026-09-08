That leaves an 18-month gap between iPhones, the longest Apple has ever run
Dubai: Apple holds its biggest event of the year tomorrow, and the phone most people were waiting for will not be at it.
There is no standard iPhone 18 in the line-up. The Pro models are coming, the first foldable is coming, and the ordinary one is not arriving until around March 2027.
Gulf News reported that split in January, when it was still a rumour. It is now Apple's confirmed strategy, and it breaks a pattern the company has kept every September for over a decade.
Three models have been pulled out of the autumn line-up entirely.
The iPhone 18, the cheaper iPhone 18e and the second-generation iPhone Air are all now expected around March 2027. None will appear tomorrow.
That leaves roughly 18 months between the iPhone 17 and the standard iPhone 18. It is the longest gap between mainline iPhones in Apple's history. The nearest comparison is the iPhone 4s, which arrived 15 months after the iPhone 4, and even that is three months shorter.
If you want a new iPhone in September, the choice narrows to the expensive end.
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are on the bill. The designs and display sizes largely carry over from the iPhone 17 Pro, with the upgrades sitting inside: a variable-aperture main camera, a smaller Dynamic Island and Apple's C2 cellular modem. Four colours are reported, dark cherry, black, silver and light blue.
Apple has not announced pricing. Analysts expect a rise of between $100 and $300 over the iPhone 17 Pro, which would put the iPhone 18 Pro somewhere between Dh5,099 and Dh5,999 in the UAE, and the Pro Max between Dh5,549 and Dh6,199. The iPhone 17 Pro currently starts at Dh4,699 for 256GB.
The foldable is the other option, and a considerably more expensive one. Expected to be called iPhone Ultra rather than iPhone Fold, it is described as passport-style with 12GB of RAM, the A20 Pro chip and two rear cameras rather than three. It reportedly uses Touch ID instead of Face ID, which would be a first for a flagship iPhone since 2017.
Price forecasts sit between $2,000 and $2,500, with research firm TrendForce estimating $2,099 to $2,299. Apple's UAE prices include VAT and follow regional tiers that land above a straight conversion, so local estimates run from around Dh8,500 to Dh9,800, with top storage configurations potentially nearing Dh13,000. (this is just speculation, actually prices will be different)
For comparison, a 2TB iPhone 17 Pro Max costs Dh8,499 today. Samsung's foldable starts at Dh7,199 in the UAE and includes a telephoto camera, which Apple's is not expected to have.
Anyone in the UAE planning to fill the gap with the foldable should hold off on making plans.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said manufacturing difficulties have limited early production. He believes pre-orders may not open until the fourth quarter of 2026, and reports suggest an initial US-only release.
There is precedent for that. When Apple launched the iPhone X in 2017, the iPhone 8 opened for pre-order three days after the keynote while the X waited six weeks.
So the practical position for a UAE buyer this month is maybe only a Pro model.
Two reasons come up consistently across industry reporting.
The first is that the line-up has become unmanageable. Counting the iPhone 16e, the Air, the foldable and older models still on sale, Apple could be selling as many as eight iPhones at once. Spreading launches across the calendar reduces the overlap and gives each model a longer run before the next one arrives.
The second is cost. The iPhone 18 series is expected to use a 2-nanometre processor, which is expensive early in its production life. Holding the cheaper model back until those costs fall protects its margin, since a Pro buyer will absorb the price and a standard buyer may not.
Apple has tested this before. The iPhone 16e arrived months after the rest of the iPhone 16 family rather than alongside it.
The options are straightforward, and none of them is ideal.
Pay more and take a Pro now. Wait roughly six months for the model you actually wanted. Or buy an iPhone 17, which reviewers rated highly and which remains on sale at a lower price than anything launching tomorrow.
Most people do not upgrade annually, so for a large share of buyers the delay changes nothing. For anyone whose current phone is failing now, it changes quite a lot.
The Surprise and Shine keynote takes place on Wednesday 9 September at the Steve Jobs Theater, starting at 10am Pacific. That is 9pm UAE time, running around 90 minutes, streamed on Apple's site, on YouTube and through the Apple TV app.
It is also the first iPhone keynote of a new era. John Ternus took over as chief executive on 1 September, succeeding Tim Cook, and will front it.
Beyond the phones, Apple is expected to show the Apple Watch Series 12, possibly with a ceramic case option, the Apple Watch Ultra 4, and two AirPods 5 models.
Pre-orders for the Pro models are expected on Saturday 12 September, a shift from Apple's usual Friday, reportedly to avoid 11 September and the 25th anniversary of the attacks. The phones are then expected in stores on Friday 18 September.
iOS 27 should follow, with forecasts pointing to Monday 14 September.