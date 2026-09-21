This iPhone update problem can wipe all your data: Here's how to avoid the white screen of death

Five checks to make before installing iOS 27, from backup dates to iCloud storage
Dubai: Hitting Update on an iPhone is usually uneventful. The phone restarts, a progress bar crawls across the screen, and everything is where you left it.
Occasionally, though, it goes wrong. An update fails, the phone gets stuck, and the only way to get it working again is to erase it. For anyone whose backup is out of date, that means losing photos, messages and notes permanently.
With iOS 27 now rolling out, here's what Apple says about how updates work, why they sometimes fail, and the step that decides whether you get your data back.
In normal circumstances, your files are safe. Apple's own iPhone guide states that when you update to the latest version of iOS, your data and settings remain unchanged.
The risk comes when an update is interrupted and doesn't finish cleanly.
Many people assume Wi-Fi only matters while the update downloads. In fact, an update relies on the internet at more than one stage.
Apple notes that you need an internet connection to update, and that the phone notifies you once the update is ready to install. Before installing, the phone also checks the update with Apple's servers. Apple lists the error people may see when that check fails, including a message saying the update failed verification because the device is no longer connected to the internet.
Usually that error simply halts the update, and the phone carries on as normal. The real trouble starts when an update fails partway and leaves the phone stuck, frozen on the Apple logo or showing a screen asking you to connect to a computer.
When a phone gets stuck like that, Apple's fix is to connect it to a computer in recovery mode. You're then offered two buttons, and they do very different things.
Choosing Update reinstalls iOS while attempting to preserve your data and settings. Choosing Restore reinstalls iOS and erases all your data, and Apple advises trying Update first.
Note Apple's wording. Update attempts to keep your data; it isn't guaranteed. If it doesn't work, a restore is often the only way to bring the phone back to life. At that point, anything not already backed up is gone, and Apple has no way to retrieve it.
This is why Apple's instructions for updating start where they do. Its first step is to back up your device using iCloud or your computer, then plug into power and connect to Wi-Fi.
iCloud Backup is designed to run on its own. When switched on, iCloud automatically backs up your phone over Wi-Fi when it's turned on, locked and connected to power.
The catch is that backups can stop without you noticing. The most common reason is running out of iCloud storage. Apple says that if you see an alert that there isn't enough iCloud storage to complete a backup, you need to follow the onscreen steps to buy more. Ignore that alert, and your phone may go weeks or months without a fresh backup, which only becomes obvious when you need it.
Look at your last backup date. Go to Settings, tap your name, then iCloud, then iCloud Backup. The date and time of your last backup appears under Back Up Now. If it isn't recent, tap Back Up Now and stay on Wi-Fi until it finishes.
Check your iCloud storage. The same screen shows how much you've used. A full account means no new backups.
Charge up and stay connected. Plug the phone in and use a reliable home or office network. Avoid starting an update on public Wi-Fi or a weak signal, and don't walk out of range while it's in progress.
Don't rush a stuck phone. If the phone freezes, give it time before acting. If you do need recovery mode, choose Update before Restore.
Keep a second copy. A backup to a computer alongside iCloud means one failure doesn't leave you with nothing.
Not everything lives only in your backup. Information that syncs to iCloud separately, such as iCloud Photos, Contacts, Calendars and Notes, if those were switched on, is stored in your account rather than on the phone. Signing back in after a restore may bring some of it back, even if your last full backup is old.