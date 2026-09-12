Pune man goes out for a jog, gets hit by speeding car

He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
When he went jogging in Pune, Virendra Dwivedi could not have known that it would be his last. As he ran on Pashan-Bavdhan Road, he was hit by a speeding car.
The software engineer was rushed in the offending vehicle to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his wounds, reported NDTV.
The car is registered to a private company in the city. Investigations are underway to examine what caused the accident and who was at fault – the speeding vehicle or the running man.
Officials from the car’s company are to be questioned regarding the driver’s identity, reported NDTV.