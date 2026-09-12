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Pune man goes out for a jog, gets hit by speeding car

He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Pune man goes out for a jog, gets hit by speeding car

When he went jogging in Pune, Virendra Dwivedi could not have known that it would be his last. As he ran on Pashan-Bavdhan Road, he was hit by a speeding car.

The software engineer was rushed in the offending vehicle to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his wounds, reported NDTV.

The car is registered to a private company in the city. Investigations are underway to examine what caused the accident and who was at fault – the speeding vehicle or the running man.

Officials from the car’s company are to be questioned regarding the driver’s identity, reported NDTV.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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