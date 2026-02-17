GOLD/FOREX
Sahil Dhaneshra autopsy: Severe haemorrhage, skull fracture confirmed as cause of death in Dwarka crash

Detailed medical findings clarify the specific injuries from this month's tragic accident

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
For illustrative purposes only.
For illustrative purposes only.
Supplied

A recent autopsy report has provided a look into the final moments of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, whose life was cut short earlier this month in a fatal collision in Dwarka. The medical findings confirm that the impact of the crash caused catastrophic injuries, specifically identifying severe internal bleeding as the primary cause of death, according to a report by NDTV.

Medical examiners also noted significant head trauma, including a skull fracture on the left side and a blood clot beneath the scalp, illustrating the sheer force of the collision that occurred on February 3.

Dangerous overtaking maneuver

The incident unfolded at approximately 11.57am near the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management in Dwarka Sector 11. According to police reports, the sequence of events began when a Scorpio, traveling in the opposite direction, attempted an overtaking maneuver.

During this attempt, the SUV struck Dhaneshra’s Yamaha YZF R15 motorcycle head-on before losing control and slamming into a parked Maruti Swift Dzire taxi. When authorities from the Dwarka South police station arrived, they found a scene of tangled metal involving all three vehicles. The taxi driver, Ajit Singh, was also injured in the wreckage and received medical treatment at IGI Hospital.

Teen without licence on interim bail

The driver of the Scorpio has been identified as Akshatra Singh, a 17-year-old student at a private college in Delhi. Despite his age, police confirmed a critical detail: Singh did not possess a valid driver’s license at the time of the accident. He was apprehended at the scene for his role in the fatal pile-up.

On February 10, the Juvenile Justice Board granted the teenager interim bail. The board’s decision was not based on the merits of the case itself, but rather on a different ground: the teenager is currently appearing for his Class 10 board examinations.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

