Speeding Lamborghini rams into pedestrians, several hurt

Tobacco businessman’s son questioned after crash in Kanpur
Several people were injured after a high-speed Lamborghini crashed into pedestrians and a two-wheeler on Kanpur’s VIP Road, triggering panic in the upscale Gwaltoli area and prompting a police investigation, officials said on Monday.
According to police, the accident occurred near Jhula Park Crossing when the luxury car, reportedly driven by the son of a tobacco businessman, first hit a parked motorcycle before striking pedestrians on the busy road. Initial reports suggested three people were injured, but later police updates put the number of injured at four to six.
All the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. Police said some victims sustained serious injuries, but none are believed to be in a life-threatening condition.
An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 281, 125(a), 125(b) and 324(4).
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said no arrests had been made so far. “Those injured have been taken to hospital. A case has been registered and a serious investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on the facts that emerge,” he told reporters.
Police have seized the black Lamborghini involved in the incident. Officials said the driver was detained for questioning, and medical tests are being conducted amid allegations that he may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, saying the car was speeding and moving dangerously moments before the collision. One local resident said there was a loud impact followed by people shouting as those injured lay on the road.
Another eyewitness, Satyendra Singh Chandel, alleged that bodyguards accompanying the driver in another vehicle removed him from the scene shortly after the accident. Police said these claims are also being examined as part of the probe.
A video of the damaged Lamborghini surrounded by police personnel and bystanders has since surfaced on social media. Traffic on the stretch was temporarily disrupted as emergency services and police carried out rescue and investigation work.
- with inputs from IANS and ANI
