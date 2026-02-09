Abu Dhabi reduces speed limits on three major roads as new rules take effect

The committee urged motorists to adhere to the new limits and practise safe driving
Abu Dhabi: The Joint Traffic Safety Committee in Abu Dhabi has begun implementing reduced speed limits on three major roads across the emirate, effective from 12pm today, as part of efforts to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents.
Under the decision, speed limits have been lowered by 20 kilometres per hour on each road, in both directions.
The committee urged motorists to adhere to the new limits and practise safe driving to ensure their safety and that of other road users.
Authorities have started updating speed limit signs on the affected roads and adjusting radar systems in line with the new regulations, the committee said.
The reductions apply to the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (E22), where the speed limit between Al Nahda Interchange and Baniyas Interchange has been reduced from 160 km/h to 140 km/h in both directions.
A further section of E22, stretching from Baniyas Interchange to before the Bridges Complex, specifically between Zayed City and Mohammed bin Zayed City, has seen the limit lowered from 140 km/h to 120 km/h.
The decision also covers Al Rawdah Road (E30), which links the Musaffah area with Mohammed bin Zayed City, where the speed limit has been reduced from 120 km/h to 100 km/h in both directions.
