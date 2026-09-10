Suspected love triangle ends in midnight abduction — and a police chase

Police rescue 28-year-old within an hour after he is allegedly forced into a car in Pune
A suspected love triangle turned into a dramatic midnight abduction in the Indian city of Pune, with police rescuing a 28-year-old man within an hour and arresting two suspects.
Hotelier Sagar Ramesh Borade and several accomplices allegedly abducted Prasad Suryawanshi.
The incident unfolded shortly after midnight on Thursday.
According to The Indian Express, Suryawanshi was near Tilak Road when the suspects allegedly approached him, forced him into a car and drove away.
But the alleged kidnapping quickly triggered a swift response from authorities.
After receiving information about the abduction, officers began searching for the vehicle.
Officers eventually located the car and rescued Suryawanshi within about an hour of the alleged kidnapping.
Borade and another suspect, identified as Kishor Balasaheb Sawant, were arrested.
Authorities were searching for two other suspects believed to have been involved.
A case was registered at Vishrambag police station.
Investigators believe the confrontation stemmed from Borade's suspicions about Suryawanshi's relationship with a woman.
Borade is alleged to have believed Suryawanshi had become close to the woman with whom he himself was in a relationship.
That suspicion allegedly led Borade and his associates to confront and abduct Suryawanshi.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the roles allegedly played by the other suspects is ongoing.
The allegations have not been proven in court.