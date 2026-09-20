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Thief raids shop near Amman police station, steals JD5,000 before arrest within hours

Suspect allegedly disabled cameras and cut open steel safe at Al Wehdat shop

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Amman roastery robbery: Suspect cuts safe, steals JD5,000 just 300 metres from police station before rapid arrest and recovery of stolen money.
Amman roastery robbery: Suspect cuts safe, steals JD5,000 just 300 metres from police station before rapid arrest and recovery of stolen money.
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Dubai: A thief allegedly disabled surveillance cameras, cut open a steel safe and stole JD5,000 from a shop reportedly just 300 metres from a police station in Amman before being tracked down and arrested within hours, Jordan's Public Security Directorate said.

The robbery targeted a well-known roastery in the Al Wehdat area of eastern Amman, where the suspect allegedly broke into the premises and took the cash before fleeing.

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The shop's manager and employees discovered damage inside the premises and found surveillance camera cables had been cut and the safe forced open.

Videos circulated on social media on Sunday showed the aftermath of the break-in, including damage to the safe. Local reports said the thief had used equipment and power tools to break into it.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said East Amman Police and the Criminal Investigation Department were alerted to the robbery on Sunday morning and immediately formed a joint investigation team.

Investigators gathered evidence from the scene, identified the suspect and located and arrested him within hours, police said.

The stolen JD5,000 was also recovered after the suspect led investigators to the money. He will be referred to the judiciary for further legal proceedings, police said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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