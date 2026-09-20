Suspect allegedly disabled cameras and cut open steel safe at Al Wehdat shop
Dubai: A thief allegedly disabled surveillance cameras, cut open a steel safe and stole JD5,000 from a shop reportedly just 300 metres from a police station in Amman before being tracked down and arrested within hours, Jordan's Public Security Directorate said.
The robbery targeted a well-known roastery in the Al Wehdat area of eastern Amman, where the suspect allegedly broke into the premises and took the cash before fleeing.
The shop's manager and employees discovered damage inside the premises and found surveillance camera cables had been cut and the safe forced open.
Videos circulated on social media on Sunday showed the aftermath of the break-in, including damage to the safe. Local reports said the thief had used equipment and power tools to break into it.
Jordan's Public Security Directorate said East Amman Police and the Criminal Investigation Department were alerted to the robbery on Sunday morning and immediately formed a joint investigation team.
Investigators gathered evidence from the scene, identified the suspect and located and arrested him within hours, police said.
The stolen JD5,000 was also recovered after the suspect led investigators to the money. He will be referred to the judiciary for further legal proceedings, police said.