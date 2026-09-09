Wizz Air says Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Amman will return to its network with 12 routes
Dubai: Wizz Air has signalled a return to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, announcing on social media that the two UAE cities, along with Jeddah and Amman, will be “coming back” to its network with 12 routes and 49 weekly flights.
“Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Amman are coming back with 12 routes and 49 weekly flights. Book them now!” the airline said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
The announcement marks a potential expansion of Wizz Air’s presence in the Gulf after the airline suspended its locally based Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operation and exited its regional joint venture in September 2025.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s operations officially ended on September 1, 2025, with the final base departures taking place on August 31.
The airline has yet to publicly provide a full breakdown of the 12 routes, including the destinations, start dates and the allocation of the 49 weekly flights between Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Amman.
The announcement also does not immediately make clear whether the services will be operated by Wizz Air's European entities or involve a new locally based operation.
Gulf News has reached out to Wizz Air for further details.
Wizz Air's previous Abu Dhabi operation was affected by a combination of challenges including regional geopolitical instability, airspace disruptions and operational constraints.
The airline had cited the difficult regional operating environment and engine-related challenges associated with operating in extreme heat among factors affecting its Abu Dhabi business.
Despite the closure of the Abu Dhabi-based operation, Wizz Air continued to operate selected services to the region through its wider European network.