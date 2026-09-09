GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Wizz Air signals return to Dubai, Abu Dhabi with 49 weekly flights

Wizz Air says Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Amman will return to its network with 12 routes

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Passengers embark aboard a Wizz air jet at the Lampedusa airport. Wizz Air has announced plans to bring back flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Amman, with 12 routes and 49 weekly flights.
Passengers embark aboard a Wizz air jet at the Lampedusa airport. Wizz Air has announced plans to bring back flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Amman, with 12 routes and 49 weekly flights.
AFP

“Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Amman are coming back with 12 routes and 49 weekly flights. Book them now!” the airline said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The announcement marks a potential expansion of Wizz Air’s presence in the Gulf after the airline suspended its locally based Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operation and exited its regional joint venture in September 2025.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s operations officially ended on September 1, 2025, with the final base departures taking place on August 31.

Return routes

The airline has yet to publicly provide a full breakdown of the 12 routes, including the destinations, start dates and the allocation of the 49 weekly flights between Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Amman.

The announcement also does not immediately make clear whether the services will be operated by Wizz Air's European entities or involve a new locally based operation.

Gulf News has reached out to Wizz Air for further details.

Wizz Air's previous Abu Dhabi operation was affected by a combination of challenges including regional geopolitical instability, airspace disruptions and operational constraints.

The airline had cited the difficult regional operating environment and engine-related challenges associated with operating in extreme heat among factors affecting its Abu Dhabi business.

Despite the closure of the Abu Dhabi-based operation, Wizz Air continued to operate selected services to the region through its wider European network.

Related Topics:
UAE Travel

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Air India Express Kochi-Abu Dhabi flight turns back

Air India Express Kochi-Abu Dhabi flight turns back

2m read
UAE travellers urged to check flight status as Bahrain, Kuwait routes face cancellations amid regional tensions

Flying today? Check these UAE flight changes first

4m read
Passengers urged to check UAE flight status as Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia adjust schedules

Flying from UAE today? Check these flight changes first

4m read
UAE travellers urged to check flight status as Bahrain, Kuwait routes face cancellations amid regional tensions

UAE flights today: Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia updates

5m read