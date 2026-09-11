Wizz Air signals return to UAE: Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights, dates and routes revealed

Bookings point to October flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Dubai: Wizz Air is preparing to return to the UAE with flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi from late October, but the airline’s comeback is shaping up to look very different from the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operation that shut down just over a year ago.
The Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier announced on its social media channels that Dubai and Abu Dhabi are “coming back” to its network, alongside Jeddah and Amman, with 12 routes and 49 weekly flights.
“Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Amman are coming back with 12 routes and 49 weekly flights. Book them now!” Wizz Air said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
The airline has not yet publicly broken down the 49 weekly flights by city, route or start date, and has not announced whether the services will be operated by its European airlines or through a new locally based operation.
However, booking data currently visible on Wizz Air’s website points to flights from Dubai from October 25 and from Abu Dhabi from October 27.
Note for travellers: For anyone planning a trip, the safest approach is to double-check the flight, operating carrier, timings and route directly with Wizz Air before booking.
For UAE travellers, the first signs of the return appear to be from October 25, when flights from Dubai to European destinations become available for booking on Wizz Air’s website.
From Abu Dhabi, bookings begin from October 27.
The booking data currently indicates:
From Dubai
Budapest: appears to operate five times a week. Budapest is Wizz Air’s main home base and corporate headquarters
Bucharest Băneasa: daily flights.
Bucharest Otopeni: daily flights.
Sofia: shown with a one-stop itinerary.
Larnaca: shown with a one-stop itinerary.
Katowice: shown with a one-stop itinerary.
Krakow: shown with a one-stop itinerary.
From Abu Dhabi
Larnaca: three flights a week, direct.
Sofia: three flights a week, direct.
Budapest: four flights a week.
Katowice: five flights a week.
Krakow: three flights a week.
That gives the Abu Dhabi operation 18 flights a week across the destinations currently visible in the booking data.
For Dubai, the currently visible Budapest and Bucharest schedules amount to 19 flights a week. More details are awaited. Gulf News has reached out to the airline for more details.
While the flights are currently open for booking on Wizz Air's website, but travellers should treat the published timings and frequencies as provisional until the airline provides its full official schedule.
Wizz Air is a European ultra-low-cost airline, built around a low base fare and a network focused heavily on price-sensitive leisure and point-to-point travellers. But the same low-cost structure can make an operation more exposed to disruption.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi was a partnership between Abu Dhabi's ADQ (51 per cent) and Wizz Air (49 per cent). It had been operating in the UAE since 2020, with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi established as a locally based operation.
The airline's Abu Dhabi hub faced a combination of geopolitical instability, airspace disruptions, operational constraints, aircraft-engine issues and supply-chain problems, the airline had stated ahead of its 2025 closure.
There were also regulatory constraints. Wizz Air had sought access to markets including India and Pakistan, but was unable to obtain the permissions it wanted.
For travellers, the obvious attraction is choice. Wizz Air's return would put more low-cost capacity on several Europe–UAE markets, including Budapest, Bucharest, Sofia, Larnaca and Polish destinations.
That could be particularly significant for travellers looking for lower-cost European trips during the winter travel season.
For Abu Dhabi, it also represents another potential source of European connectivity after the departure of the locally based Wizz Air operation.