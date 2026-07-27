Direct flights restart on July 31, with daily services and Emirates codeshare from October
Dubai: Travellers flying from the UAE to Hungary will soon have another direct option, with flydubai resuming non-stop flights between Dubai and Budapest from July 31.
The Dubai-based carrier said it will initially operate three weekly flights between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport (BUD), before increasing the service to daily flights from October 25, ahead of the busy autumn and winter travel season.
The route restores direct air links between the UAE and Hungary, offering passengers easier access to Dubai as well as onward connections to more than 120 destinations across flydubai's growing network.
The flights will also operate under the Emirates and flydubai codeshare partnership, allowing travellers to book their journey on a single ticket, check baggage through to their final destination and connect seamlessly across both airlines' networks.
flydubai first launched flights to Budapest in 2021. The airline said the resumption reflects its continued focus on expanding its presence in Central and Eastern Europe.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said: "The resumption of our Budapest service reaffirms our long-term investment in Hungary and reflects the strong economic and cultural ties between our two nations."
He added: "Budapest remains one of our most strategic European markets. Reconnecting the Hungarian capital to Dubai enables us to offer greater choice for regional travellers while further solidifying Dubai's position as a global hub for business, trade and tourism."
The resumed route will give travellers from Hungary direct access to Dubai, while passengers can also connect onwards through the emirate to destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Southeast Asia.
These include Kenya, the Maldives, Oman, Sri Lanka and Thailand.
Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: "As we approach the busy autumn-winter travel season, this service creates valuable new commercial and tourism opportunities across both markets."
He added that, through the Emirates partnership, customers can benefit from "seamless connections, integrated itineraries and joint network reach across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Southeast Asia."
The Budapest service is the latest addition to flydubai's expanding network. It follows the airline's recent launches of flights to Aleppo in Syria, Bangkok in Thailand and Benghazi in Libya.
The carrier will also begin flights to Pokhara, Nepal, from September 23.
From July 31, flydubai will operate flights to Budapest every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport.
The route will increase to daily services from October 25, 2026.
Return fares from Dubai start from:
Dh15,585 in Business Class
Dh2,987 in Economy Class
The flights are available under the Emirates-flydubai codeshare, with passengers also able to earn and redeem Emirates Skywards Miles across both airlines.