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flydubai adds more Italy flights from Dubai, boosts Milan and Naples services

Naples flights go daily, Milan-Bergamo becomes double daily as winter demand grows

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The Naples and Milan-Bergamo routes are operated under the flydubai-Emirates codeshare.
The Naples and Milan-Bergamo routes are operated under the flydubai-Emirates codeshare.
flydubai

Dubai: Travellers flying between Dubai and Italy will have more options this winter after flydubai increased flights to Naples and announced additional services to Milan-Bergamo in response to growing demand.

The Dubai-based airline has increased its Dubai-Naples service to daily flights from July 27.

It will also increase its Milan-Bergamo route to two flights a day from July 31, expanding connectivity between the UAE and Italy.

However, passengers travelling to Naples in November should note a temporary airport change.

From November 1 to 30, flydubai will operate its daily service to Salerno Costa d'Amalfi and Cilento Airport (QSR) instead of Naples International Airport (NAP) while maintenance is carried out at Naples International Airport.

Passengers already booked to Naples during that period will be automatically rebooked onto flights to Salerno, the airline said, allowing journeys to continue without disruption. Flights to Naples International Airport will resume from December 1.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said Naples and Milan have become important destinations in the airline's Italian network.

"Naples and Milan have become key gateways into our Italian network and we are pleased to have expanded the frequency of our operations to both cities."

He added that the airline remains focused on strengthening connectivity between the UAE and Italy as travel demand increases during the winter season.

What changes?

With the latest changes, flydubai will serve Italy with:

  • Twice-daily flights to Milan-Bergamo

  • Daily flights to Naples

  • Three weekly flights to Catania

  • Seasonal twice-weekly flights to Olbia until the end of August

Meanwhile, Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said the additional flights reflect the importance of the Italian market.

"Our commitment to further strengthening our direct services to Naples and Milan-Bergamo underscores the importance of the Italian market."

He added that, through the combined flydubai and Emirates network, passengers travelling from Italy can also connect to destinations including Kenya, Oman, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Zanzibar via Dubai.

The Naples and Milan-Bergamo routes are operated under the flydubai-Emirates codeshare, offering passengers single-ticket bookings, through-checked baggage and streamlined connections.

As part of its wider network expansion, flydubai has recently launched services to Aleppo, Bangkok and Benghazi, with flights to Pokhara, Nepal, scheduled to begin on September 23.

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Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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