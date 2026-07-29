Naples flights go daily, Milan-Bergamo becomes double daily as winter demand grows
Dubai: Travellers flying between Dubai and Italy will have more options this winter after flydubai increased flights to Naples and announced additional services to Milan-Bergamo in response to growing demand.
The Dubai-based airline has increased its Dubai-Naples service to daily flights from July 27.
It will also increase its Milan-Bergamo route to two flights a day from July 31, expanding connectivity between the UAE and Italy.
However, passengers travelling to Naples in November should note a temporary airport change.
From November 1 to 30, flydubai will operate its daily service to Salerno Costa d'Amalfi and Cilento Airport (QSR) instead of Naples International Airport (NAP) while maintenance is carried out at Naples International Airport.
Passengers already booked to Naples during that period will be automatically rebooked onto flights to Salerno, the airline said, allowing journeys to continue without disruption. Flights to Naples International Airport will resume from December 1.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said Naples and Milan have become important destinations in the airline's Italian network.
"Naples and Milan have become key gateways into our Italian network and we are pleased to have expanded the frequency of our operations to both cities."
He added that the airline remains focused on strengthening connectivity between the UAE and Italy as travel demand increases during the winter season.
With the latest changes, flydubai will serve Italy with:
Twice-daily flights to Milan-Bergamo
Daily flights to Naples
Three weekly flights to Catania
Seasonal twice-weekly flights to Olbia until the end of August
Meanwhile, Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said the additional flights reflect the importance of the Italian market.
"Our commitment to further strengthening our direct services to Naples and Milan-Bergamo underscores the importance of the Italian market."
He added that, through the combined flydubai and Emirates network, passengers travelling from Italy can also connect to destinations including Kenya, Oman, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Zanzibar via Dubai.
The Naples and Milan-Bergamo routes are operated under the flydubai-Emirates codeshare, offering passengers single-ticket bookings, through-checked baggage and streamlined connections.
As part of its wider network expansion, flydubai has recently launched services to Aleppo, Bangkok and Benghazi, with flights to Pokhara, Nepal, scheduled to begin on September 23.