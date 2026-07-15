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Air Arabia launches Sharjah-Rome flights, adds second Italy destination

Five weekly flights make Rome Air Arabia's second destination in Italy after Milan Bergamo

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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A welcome ceremony was held at Rome Fiumicino Airport in the presence of airport officials and Air Arabia representatives to commemorate the launch of the new direct service between Sharjah and Rome.
A welcome ceremony was held at Rome Fiumicino Airport in the presence of airport officials and Air Arabia representatives to commemorate the launch of the new direct service between Sharjah and Rome.
Air Arabia

Sharjah: UAE budget airline Air Arabia has launched direct flights between Sharjah and Rome, making the Italian capital its second destination in Italy after Milan Bergamo.

Adel Al Ali, group CEO of Air Arabia, said, “We are delighted to further expand our European network with the launch of our new non-stop service between Sharjah and Rome.”

Ali said, “Italy continues to be an important market for Air Arabia, and the addition of Rome strengthens our presence in the country while providing our customers with even greater choice and affordable travel options.”

The Rome service strengthens Air Arabia's European network from Sharjah, as the airline continues to add destinations across the continent. Its European network now includes Milan Bergamo, Munich, Vienna, Athens, Prague, Krakow, Warsaw Chopin, Warsaw Modlin, London Gatwick and Rome.

The launch was marked by ceremonies at both Sharjah and Rome airports, attended by officials from Air Arabia, the Sharjah Airport Authority, the Italian Consulate, and Rome Fiumicino Airport.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said the launch reflects growing demand for travel to Europe and adds one of the continent's most significant tourism and business destinations to Sharjah Airport's network.

At Rome Fiumicino Airport, chief aviation officer Ivan Bassato said the new route expands links between Italy and the Middle East.

“Sharjah is the third most populous city in the United Arab Emirates and forms part of the largest metropolitan area in the country. The inauguration of Air Arabia's new flight expands travel opportunities to the Arabian Peninsula, helping to strengthen connectivity with a key market for Rome, which overtook 2 million passengers in 2025, marking a 5% increase compared with 2024,” said Bassato.

The flights will be operated using Air Arabia's Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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