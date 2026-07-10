GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

flydubai returns to Aleppo after 14 years with daily Dubai flights

The daily service starts on July 20, making Aleppo flydubai’s second Syria route

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
flydubai returns to Aleppo after 14 years with daily Dubai flights
Chad Slattery

Dubai: flydubai will resume flights to Aleppo from July 20, restoring direct air links between Dubai and Syria's second-largest city after almost 14 years.

The daily service will operate between Dubai International Airport and Aleppo International Airport, making Aleppo the airline's second destination in Syria alongside Damascus.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The move marks the latest expansion of flydubai's Middle East network and comes a year after the carrier resumed flights to Damascus.

Daily flights from Dubai

Flights will operate daily from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport under the flydubai and Emirates codeshare partnership, allowing passengers to travel on a single ticket with through check-in and access to the combined network of both airlines.

Flight FZ1191 will depart Dubai at 11am and arrive in Aleppo at 1.40pm local time.

The return flight, FZ1192, will leave Aleppo at 2.40pm and land in Dubai at 7.20pm.

Return Economy Lite fares from Dubai start from Dh1,800, while Business Class fares start from Dh8,000.

"Our primary mandate has always been to support Dubai’s aviation hub by creating direct air links to previously underserved markets," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai. "By providing reliable, daily operations to Aleppo, we are not only catering to a strong existing demand for direct travel, but we are also fostering closer economic, cultural and familial ties between the UAE and Syria."

Aleppo has historically been one of the region's major trading centres and remains an important destination for business travel, cargo movements and passengers visiting friends and relatives.

The route is also expected to support the Syrian community living in the UAE and wider Gulf region by reducing travel times compared with indirect connections.

Building on Damascus demand

"Since resuming our flights to Damascus last summer, we have been encouraged by the strong demand for travel on this route," said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai.

"The resumption of our non-stop service to Aleppo builds on this momentum, providing our customers with greater choice and more convenient travel options between Dubai and Syria."

flydubai resumed services to Damascus in June 2025 and has since increased frequencies to three daily flights.

The airline recently expanded its network with the addition of Benghazi in Libya and Bangkok in Thailand and is scheduled to launch services to Pokhara in Nepal in September.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
FlyDubai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The airline began operating the Sharjah–London Gatwick route on Saturday with a non-stop flight a day using the Airbus A321LR.

Air Arabia starts Gatwick route, resumes Aleppo flights

2m read
The inaugural flight touched down earlier today to a water cannon salute and a warm welcome from local officials representing the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Don Mueang International Airport as well as other key stakeholders.

flydubai adds new Bangkok flights from Dubai

2m read
Air Arabia finishes A320 software update as travel surge continues

Abu Dhabi gets direct Aleppo flights

1m read
Air Arabia will launch daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and Syrian city of Aleppo.

Air Arabia starts daily non-stop Sharjah-Aleppo flights

1m read