The daily service starts on July 20, making Aleppo flydubai’s second Syria route
Dubai: flydubai will resume flights to Aleppo from July 20, restoring direct air links between Dubai and Syria's second-largest city after almost 14 years.
The daily service will operate between Dubai International Airport and Aleppo International Airport, making Aleppo the airline's second destination in Syria alongside Damascus.
The move marks the latest expansion of flydubai's Middle East network and comes a year after the carrier resumed flights to Damascus.
Flights will operate daily from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport under the flydubai and Emirates codeshare partnership, allowing passengers to travel on a single ticket with through check-in and access to the combined network of both airlines.
Flight FZ1191 will depart Dubai at 11am and arrive in Aleppo at 1.40pm local time.
The return flight, FZ1192, will leave Aleppo at 2.40pm and land in Dubai at 7.20pm.
Return Economy Lite fares from Dubai start from Dh1,800, while Business Class fares start from Dh8,000.
"Our primary mandate has always been to support Dubai’s aviation hub by creating direct air links to previously underserved markets," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai. "By providing reliable, daily operations to Aleppo, we are not only catering to a strong existing demand for direct travel, but we are also fostering closer economic, cultural and familial ties between the UAE and Syria."
Aleppo has historically been one of the region's major trading centres and remains an important destination for business travel, cargo movements and passengers visiting friends and relatives.
The route is also expected to support the Syrian community living in the UAE and wider Gulf region by reducing travel times compared with indirect connections.
"Since resuming our flights to Damascus last summer, we have been encouraged by the strong demand for travel on this route," said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai.
"The resumption of our non-stop service to Aleppo builds on this momentum, providing our customers with greater choice and more convenient travel options between Dubai and Syria."
flydubai resumed services to Damascus in June 2025 and has since increased frequencies to three daily flights.
The airline recently expanded its network with the addition of Benghazi in Libya and Bangkok in Thailand and is scheduled to launch services to Pokhara in Nepal in September.