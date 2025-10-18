European low-cost carrier launches new routes to Germany from Dubai, Abu Dhabi; fares start at Dh429

Eurowings debuts premium business seats at budget prices on medium-haul flights to Berlin
Dubai: Budget-conscious UAE travellers heading to Germany are about to get more options—and better comfort—when Lufthansa-owned European airline low-cost-carrier launches new direct routes from Dubai and Abu Dhabi this winter.
The carrier is introducing two new nonstop services connecting the UAE to Germany, whilst simultaneously rolling out a novel "premium economy" concept designed to shake up mid-range travel pricing.
From December 13, weekly flights will connect Dubai to Düsseldorf, departing three times weekly from Dubai World Central.
A week earlier, on November 3, Abu Dhabi residents gained direct access to Berlin with three weekly departures. Both routes tap into soaring demand for affordable European travel from the Gulf region.
The real innovation, however, is the airline’s new Premium BIZ Seat—a cabin configuration debuting on the Dubai-Berlin route in November. The 2x2 seating layout offers generous legroom, adjustable backrests, and a guaranteed free middle seat, features typically reserved for long-haul business class.
There’s no catch; it's affordable. Economy fares start from Dh429 (according to Eurowing's website data) and Dh599, whilst the new premium seats begin at Dh3,000 one-way—a fraction of traditional business class pricing.
"The introduction of non-stop services to five German cities further strengthens our position in the region," said Jens Bischof, CEO of the airline. "The launch of our new Premium BIZ Seat brings an unmatched level of comfort and privacy to medium-haul travel—at an affordable price point."
The expansion reinforces a growing trend: European budget carriers are aggressively competing for Gulf leisure travellers. Germany remains a prime destination for UAE residents seeking Christmas markets, city breaks, and winter escapes, making these new routes strategically timed.
The airline now operates over 31 weekly flights between the UAE and Germany, connecting five German cities. Modern Airbus A320neo aircraft will operate the new routes, ensuring efficiency and reliability on medium-haul sectors.
For budget-conscious travellers, the timing is perfect. Winter is peak travel season, and direct flights eliminate costly connections through European hubs. The airline plans to gather feedback from the premium seat trial before expanding the concept across its broader network—and potentially informing its largest-ever fleet renewal programme, which begins in 2027.
