Turkish Airlines: Services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed. Flights to Iran remain suspended. The airline has warned that additional cancellations could occur as it monitors the regional airspace situation.

Air France: Flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh have resumed. Services to Beirut remain suspended through September 13.

Qatar Airways: The airline is operating multiple daily flights to Dubai and has resumed services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil, although delays remain possible. It says its network has recovered to more than 160 destinations, or about 85 per cent of its pre-war network.

Air India and Air India Express: Both carriers have restored their full GCC network, including the destinations they served before the war. Together, they operate around 780 weekly flights between India and the region. The airlines continue to warn that travel may be affected by regional airspace closures.

IndiGo: The Indian carrier is operating selected flights to and from the Middle East, while continuing to monitor flight movements and regulatory guidance.

Flynas: Saudi Arabia's budget carrier is operating daily flights to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain, alongside international destinations including Germany, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.