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UAE flights: Which international airlines have resumed services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Major airlines are restoring UAE services, but some routes remain suspended or reduced

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
4 MIN READ
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International airlines are gradually restoring flights to the UAE, although several carriers continue to suspend or reduce services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi amid ongoing regional security concerns.
International airlines are gradually restoring flights to the UAE, although several carriers continue to suspend or reduce services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi amid ongoing regional security concerns.
Dubai Airport

Several major airlines have returned to the UAE, including Turkish Airlines, Air France, Qatar Airways, Air India and Air India Express, while Emirates continues to operate a largely restored international network.

However, other carriers — including British Airways, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Lufthansa and Air Canada — continue to suspend or reduce services to Dubai and other Middle East destinations.

The situation remains fluid following renewed regional tensions, with airlines continuing to monitor airspace and adjust schedules when required.

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said the recovery in international airline capacity at DXB is gathering pace, with more carriers expected to return as the winter schedule begins.

“Every single week we get another few red dots on the map and more routes,” Griffiths said, adding that the remaining piece of the recovery is the return of European and US carriers.

“The only thing I need for the cherry on top of my cake is for the European and US airlines to start flying again … I'm sure they'll be back for the winter from the end of October.”

He said he was “pretty confident” that DXB would have a full schedule and all airlines back by the end of the third quarter. Griffiths revealed that Dubai Airports is also in discussions with major international airlines that have not previously operated at DXB, as well as airlines considering Dubai World Central (DWC).

“We're not talking about startups, we're not talking about minor carriers,” he said. “I'm talking about major international carriers that hitherto haven't actually been operating here, and they're interested in DXB and DWC.”

Flying to UAE

For passengers planning to travel to or from the UAE, these are the key international airlines currently operating or restoring services:

  • Turkish Airlines: Services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed. Flights to Iran remain suspended. The airline has warned that additional cancellations could occur as it monitors the regional airspace situation.

  • Air France: Flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh have resumed. Services to Beirut remain suspended through September 13.

  • Qatar Airways: The airline is operating multiple daily flights to Dubai and has resumed services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil, although delays remain possible. It says its network has recovered to more than 160 destinations, or about 85 per cent of its pre-war network.

  • Air India and Air India Express: Both carriers have restored their full GCC network, including the destinations they served before the war. Together, they operate around 780 weekly flights between India and the region. The airlines continue to warn that travel may be affected by regional airspace closures.

  • IndiGo: The Indian carrier is operating selected flights to and from the Middle East, while continuing to monitor flight movements and regulatory guidance.

  • Flynas: Saudi Arabia's budget carrier is operating daily flights to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain, alongside international destinations including Germany, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.

  • Jazeera Airways: The Kuwaiti airline is operating to selected destinations including Dubai, although intermittent closures of Kuwait International Airport and its airspace can disrupt services.

UAE airlines

The UAE's own carriers are also continuing to operate, but with some regional services affected.

Emirates is operating to 140 destinations across 72 countries, representing 97 per cent of its previous global network. It has restored one daily Bahrain service and two daily flights to Kuwait, although additional Bahrain services remain cancelled. The airline advises passengers to check their flight status even after checking in.

Etihad Airways is continuing to operate Abu Dhabi-Bahrain services, although individual flights can be delayed. Its EY647 service has arrived, EY641 was delayed and EY645 was scheduled to operate in the supplied update.

flydubai is operating across its network on a reduced schedule. Some regional routes, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain, remain vulnerable to short-notice changes. The airline also warns that rerouted flight paths can mean longer flight and transit times through Dubai.

Air Arabia is operating scheduled flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah to a range of international destinations, including Vienna, Athens, Cairo, Kathmandu, Muscat, Islamabad, Jeddah and Bangkok. Services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Doha remain affected.

Still suspended

While services are returning, several international airlines have kept UAE routes suspended.

  • Air Canada: Dubai services remain suspended until mid-January 2027

  • British Airways: Services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and several other Middle East destinations remain suspended, with Dubai services scheduled to resume on October 25 at a reduced frequency

  • Cathay Pacific: Dubai flights remain suspended until October 25, with Riyadh services suspended until October 26

  • Singapore Airlines: Singapore-Dubai flights are suspended until October 24

  • Lufthansa: Its Dubai route is paused until at least September 13, while several other Middle East routes remain suspended through October 24

  • ITA Airways: Dubai services are suspended until October 24

  • Finnair: Helsinki-Dubai services are suspended until October 24

  • Philippine Airlines: Manila-Dubai flights remain suspended until October 2

  • AirBaltic: Dubai services remain cancelled until October 24

  • Korean Air: Incheon-Dubai services remain suspended until further notice

  • Pegasus: Services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah remain suspended, alongside several other Middle East destinations

  • Virgin Atlantic: London-Dubai services remain suspended for the foreseeable future

Why flights vary

The UAE has fully resumed air traffic, with the General Civil Aviation Authority saying the decision followed an assessment of operational and security conditions and coordination with relevant authorities. It added that real-time monitoring remains in place.

However, airlines make their own operational decisions based on the airspace they use and the risks associated with particular routes.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency's conflict-zone advisory has recommended that airlines avoid the airspace of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar until September 30. It warns of risks associated with missiles, drones, combat aircraft and air-defence systems.

That means a flight can be technically possible while an individual airline still decides to suspend it, reduce frequencies or reroute aircraft.

For passengers, this can translate into longer flight times, schedule changes, cancellations and, in some cases, altered connections.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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