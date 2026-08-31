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US strikes Iranian launchers near Strait of Hormuz as Iran fires missiles at US base in Jordan

Fresh strikes end a month-long lull as Tehran launches missiles towards US sites in Jordan

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor ; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
Donald TrumpIranUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz
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US sailors conduct night flight operations aboard USS George Washington (CVN 73) as the ship sails in regional waters supporting operations in the Middle East.
US sailors conduct night flight operations aboard USS George Washington (CVN 73) as the ship sails in regional waters supporting operations in the Middle East.
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The US has carried out its first military strikes against Iran in a month, targeting rocket launchers near the Strait of Hormuz and ending a lull in fighting in the six-month-old conflict. Iran has vowed retaliation and later said it fired missiles at US sites in Jordan. The strikes came after US forces said Iran’s Revolutionary Guard was preparing to launch rockets and sea mines into the strategic waterway, raising fresh concerns over global shipping and regional security. Follow all the latest developments here:

Highlights

Jordan army says intercepted eight missiles

Jordan's army said Monday it had intercepted eight missiles, shortly after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had attacked US military targets in the Washington-allied kingdom.

"Air defense systems intercepted eight missiles that breached the Kingdom's airspace at dawn today, Monday," read a statement quoting the army's spokesperson.

Iran fires missiles at US base in Jordan after Larak Island strike: reports

Iran has reportedly launched a fresh round of ballistic missile attacks against a US military position in Jordan, hours after American forces struck Iranian launchers on Larak Island near the Strait of Hormuz, in a potentially major escalation of the US-Iran conflict.

Video circulating online early on Monday (August 31) appears to show multiple air-defence interceptors being launched over Jordan. The reported target is Muwaffaq Salti Air Base near Azraq, east of Amman, a key Jordanian air installation that hosts US forces.

Fars news agency also reported the missile launches from Iran.

Jordan, the US Central Command and Iran had not publicly confirmed the latest reported attack at this time, and details about the number of missiles, interceptions, casualties or damage remained unclear.

A US source told Fox News: “Nearly all incoming missiles have been intercepted at this point."

US strikes Iranian rocket launchers near Hormuz, IRGC vows retaliation

The Strait of Hormuz is facing a fresh escalation after the United States struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island that Washington says were being prepared to deploy rockets carrying sea mines into the strategic waterway

The Aug. 30 strikes mark the first known direct US attack on Iranian forces since late July, raising the risk of renewed confrontation around one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, CNN and Reuters reported.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard: A number of citizens have been killed and injured in attack on Lark Island

America can no longer afford to fight this conflict without breaking itself: The Washington Post

A classified Pentagon assessment has directly warned Trump's war secretary Pete Hegseth that extending the Iran war will leave the US military dangerously weakened — with senior commanders telling him America can no longer afford to fight this conflict without breaking itself, per The Washington Post.

The assessment highlights a growing, dangerous rift between Pentagon leaders and the administration's political timeline. While Washington projects strength publicly, the classified reality is devastating:

  • Munitions stockpiles are already critically depleted — there's nothing left to sustain a prolonged campaign.

  • Logistics and personnel are stretched to the breaking point by the regional footprint.

  • A prolonged war could leave the US completely vulnerable to opportunistic escalation by Russia or China.

Hegseth can demand "overwhelming firepower," but you cannot fight a global war with an empty magazine, the influential daily stated. And the generals are warning him: the magazine is almost empty.

Blast heard on Iran’s Larak Island

Iran’s Fars news agency says residents on Iran’s Larak Island have reported hearing an explosion, the cause of which is unknown.

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