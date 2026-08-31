Iran has reportedly launched a fresh round of ballistic missile attacks against a US military position in Jordan , hours after American forces struck Iranian launchers on Larak Island near the Strait of Hormuz, in a potentially major escalation of the US-Iran conflict.

Video circulating online early on Monday (August 31) appears to show multiple air-defence interceptors being launched over Jordan. The reported target is Muwaffaq Salti Air Base near Azraq, east of Amman, a key Jordanian air installation that hosts US forces.

Fars news agency also reported the missile launches from Iran.

Jordan, the US Central Command and Iran had not publicly confirmed the latest reported attack at this time, and details about the number of missiles, interceptions, casualties or damage remained unclear.

A US source told Fox News: “Nearly all incoming missiles have been intercepted at this point."