Fresh strikes end a month-long lull as Tehran launches missiles towards US sites in Jordan
Highlights
Jordan's army said Monday it had intercepted eight missiles, shortly after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had attacked US military targets in the Washington-allied kingdom.
"Air defense systems intercepted eight missiles that breached the Kingdom's airspace at dawn today, Monday," read a statement quoting the army's spokesperson.
Iran has reportedly launched , hours after American forces struck Iranian launchers on Larak Island near the Strait of Hormuz, in a potentially major escalation of the US-Iran conflict.
Video circulating online early on Monday (August 31) appears to show multiple air-defence interceptors being launched over Jordan. The reported target is Muwaffaq Salti Air Base near Azraq, east of Amman, a key Jordanian air installation that hosts US forces.
Fars news agency also reported the missile launches from Iran.
Jordan, the US Central Command and Iran had not publicly confirmed the latest reported attack at this time, and details about the number of missiles, interceptions, casualties or damage remained unclear.
A US source told Fox News: “Nearly all incoming missiles have been intercepted at this point."
The Strait of Hormuz is facing a fresh escalation after the United States struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island that Washington says were
The Aug. 30 strikes mark the first known direct US attack on Iranian forces since late July, raising the risk of renewed confrontation around one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, CNN and Reuters reported.
A classified Pentagon assessment has directly warned Trump's war secretary Pete Hegseth that extending the Iran war will leave the US military dangerously weakened — with senior commanders telling him America can no longer afford to fight this conflict without breaking itself, per The Washington Post.
The assessment highlights a growing, dangerous rift between Pentagon leaders and the administration's political timeline. While Washington projects strength publicly, the classified reality is devastating:
Munitions stockpiles are already critically depleted — there's nothing left to sustain a prolonged campaign.
Logistics and personnel are stretched to the breaking point by the regional footprint.
A prolonged war could leave the US completely vulnerable to opportunistic escalation by Russia or China.
Hegseth can demand "overwhelming firepower," but you cannot fight a global war with an empty magazine, the influential daily stated. And the generals are warning him: the magazine is almost empty.
Iran’s Fars news agency says residents on Iran’s Larak Island have reported hearing an explosion, the cause of which is unknown.
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