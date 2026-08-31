Mine-laying threat in Strait of Hormuz sparks new phase in US-Iran confrontation
The Strait of Hormuz is facing a fresh escalation after the United States struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island that Washington says were being prepared to deploy rockets carrying sea mines into the strategic waterway.
The Aug. 30 strikes mark the first known direct US attack on Iranian forces since late July, raising the risk of renewed confrontation around one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, CNN and Reuters reported.
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The US Central Command confirmed late on Sunday that it had carried out strikes on Iranian rocket launchers on a small island in the Strait of Hormuz, its first attacks on Iran since late July.
"Earlier today, US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island," a US Central Command spokesman said, adding that Iran's Revolutionary Guards "were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz."
The strikes came shortly after the US-Iran war hit the six-month mark, and at a time when hostilities had been subsiding.
The development, also monitored by the Washington Institute, is particularly significant because it comes as commercial shipping through Hormuz has already fallen sharply.
On Aug. 28, only seven commodity vessels were recorded transiting the strait, compared with 17 the previous day and a 10-day average of about 15, according to preliminary Kpler data cited by Reuters.
The US Central Command struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island, after IRGC personnel were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.
The US says its forces had recently completed mine-clearing operations in the international shipping lanes and would not allow Iran to put additional mines into the waterway.
Iranian media reported casualties and Tehran has threatened retaliation, creating a new escalation point between Washington and Tehran.
In recent weeks, the Trump administration has prioritised "economic warfare" over military strikes against Iran.
Iran has attempted to block the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic sea lane through which one-fifth of the world's oil passed before the United States and Israel started hostilities with airstrikes on Iran on February 28.
Last week, the US Central Command has completed clearing sea mines from the strait's international shipping routes, said Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, AFP quoted the command's spokesman as saying.