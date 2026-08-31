Iran fires missiles at US base in Jordan after Larak Island strikes: reports

Patriot interceptors light Jordan skies as reports of Iranian attack emerge
Iran has reportedly launched a new ballistic-missile attack against a US military position in Jordan, hours after American forces struck Iranian launchers on Larak Island near the Strait of Hormuz, in a potentially major escalation of the US-Iran conflict.
Video circulating online early on Monday (August 31) appears to show multiple air-defence interceptors being launched over Jordan, amid reports of a fresh Iranian ballistic-missile barrage.
The reported target is Muwaffaq Salti Air Base near Azraq, east of Amman, a key Jordanian air installation that hosts US forces.
Jordan, the US Central Command and Iran had not publicly confirmed the latest reported attack at the time of publication.
Details about the number of missiles, interceptions, casualties or damage remained unclear.
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The reports come only hours after US forces struck .
Washington said the launchers were being prepared by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to deploy rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.
IRGC subsequently vowed retaliation, saying the US attack killed or wounded Iranian citizens.
The latest footage appears to show several surface-to-air interceptors rising into the night sky, consistent with the use of Patriot air-defence systems deployed to protect US and allied forces in Jordan.
Reports from open-source intelligence accounts have identified Muwaffaq Salti Air Base as the likely target. The base has repeatedly been targeted during the war, including a July Iranian ballistic-missile attack that killed two US service members. Iran has also previously fired ballistic missiles towards the base, with Jordanian authorities reporting interceptions.
If the Jordan missile attack is confirmed, it would represent a rapid escalation from a confrontation over Hormuz shipping into another direct Iranian strike against US forces.
is strategically important because it supports US air operations and air-defence missions in the region. Earlier attacks resulted in American casualties.