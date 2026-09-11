Iranian strikes damage US aircraft at Jordan base: report

Iranian strikes cripple A-10, damage F-15s at Jordan base, no US fatalities
Several US military aircraft were damaged in Iranian strikes on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, including an A-10 attack aircraft that lost a wing, according to people with direct knowledge of the incident cited by CBS News.
About eight F-15 fighter jets also sustained light damage but were returned to service, the sources said.
They spoke anonymously because they were not authorised to discuss the damage publicly.
No US deaths have been reported in the strikes.
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The attacks occurred overnight Tuesday into Wednesday local time, after the US military said it struck and disabled five Iranian oil tankers in retaliation for attempted Iranian missile attacks on a US Navy warship.
Iran’s IRGC later claimed attacks on eight tankers and two warships, including US assets at the Jordanian base.
US forces in Jordan launched more than 30 Patriot interceptor missiles during the attacks, the channel reported.
The disclosure comes amid growing concern within the US military over declining stocks of defensive missiles and other precision munitions.