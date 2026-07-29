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Jordan intercepts five missiles fired from Iran

Jordan's army reaffirmed its commitment to protecting airspace and national security

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Jordan intercepts five missiles fired from Iran

Amman: Jordanian air defence systems early on Wednesday intercepted and destroyed five missiles fired from Iran toward the Kingdom, the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army said.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the military's official spokesperson said the missiles were detected by the Armed Forces' surveillance and monitoring network before being intercepted and destroyed in accordance with the approved rules of engagement.

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The spokesperson reaffirmed that the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army remains fully committed to safeguarding the Kingdom's airspace and preserving its security and sovereignty.

He said that the Armed Forces will continue to respond decisively to any threat targeting the Kingdom's security or the safety of its citizens.

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