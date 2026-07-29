Saudi Arabia says it will take all measures to defend its sovereignty if attacked again
Saudi Arabia said Wednesday that its military strikes on targets in Iraq, carried out in coordination with the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), were an act of self-defence following drone attacks on the Kingdom's petroleum facilities that it blamed on Iran-backed militias.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the strikes targeted sites in Iraq linked to the attacks and were carried out under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which recognises a state's inherent right to self-defence.
The strikes followed two earlier statements issued on July 27 and July 28 condemning the drone attacks. Saudi Arabia said it had worked to ease regional tensions but accused the militias of escalating the situation and violating international law.
The Kingdom said it does not seek further escalation but warned it would take "all necessary measures" to protect its sovereignty, citizens and national assets if it comes under further attack.