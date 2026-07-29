US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (July 29)

Fresh strikes shatter lull as Saudi Arabia joins US attacks; flights, oil back in focus
A brief pause in fighting in the US-Iran conflict has ended with a new round of military escalation, raising fresh concerns across the Gulf.
The biggest development came overnight when the United States said it intercepted a surprise Iranian ballistic missile attack on one of its military bases in Jordan.
Within hours, US and Saudi Arabian forces launched coordinated strikes early on Wednesday (July 29, 2026) against Iran-backed militia targets in Iraq, marking one of the clearest examples yet of direct military coordination between Washington and Riyadh during the conflict.
According to US Central Command (CentCom), Iran fired multiple ballistic missiles toward a US military installation in Jordan.
American air defences intercepted the missiles and no casualties were immediately reported.
The attack ended several days of relative calm after President Donald Trump had paused US strikes to allow diplomatic efforts to continue.
In response:
US and Saudi forces carried out precision strikes against Iran-backed militia positions in Iraq.
The targeted groups were accused of launching repeated drone attacks against US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia also said it had intercepted additional drone threats linked to Iran-backed groups.
The renewed fighting keeps the Gulf on heightened alert.
Residents should watch for:
Possible airline schedule adjustments or rerouted flights depending on airspace security.
Continued military activity around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil shipping lanes, and the wider Gulf region
Potential swings in global oil prices if the conflict widens.
Higher maritime insurance costs and shipping delays that could eventually affect freight.
The renewed military action coincided with talks between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump, who reiterated that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons and warned of further military action if attacks continue.
Wednesday's operation is significant because Saudi Arabia moved beyond air defence and joined offensive operations alongside US forces against Iran-backed militias in Iraq.
Riyadh says the action was taken after repeated attacks targeting Saudi energy facilities and critical infrastructure.
The next 24 to 48 hours will be critical as markets and regional governments assess whether the latest exchange remains contained or develops into another broader escalation.
Key indicators include:
Any further Iranian missile or drone launches.
Additional US or Saudi military operations.
Updates from Gulf airlines on regional airspace.
Oil price movements as traders assess risks to the Strait of Hormuz.
Diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring the pause in hostilities.
For now, life in the UAE continues largely as normal, but events overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday (July 29) underscore how quickly the security situation in the Gulf can change.
While commercial aviation and shipping remain operational, residents and travellers should continue monitoring official airline advisories and government updates as the conflict enters another volatile phase.