US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (July 28, 2026)

Gulf shipping, oil markets and daily life in UAE under watch amid diplomatic lull
After months of war, disruption to Gulf shipping and repeated threats against regional energy infrastructure, the Middle East has entered a fragile diplomatic pause.
While no major US airstrikes have been launched against Iran in recent days, the crisis remains far from over.
For UAE residents, today brings cautious optimism — but also continued uncertainty.
Here are the latest developments and what they mean.
US President Donald Trump said Washington is giving diplomacy a chance after what he described as encouraging contacts with Iran.
Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said there was a "good chance" of reaching an agreement but warned that the US was prepared to resume "very strong military action" if negotiations collapse.
Tehran, however, continues to insist there are "no direct talks" with Washington, saying any communication remains indirect through regional mediators.
The pause follows nearly two weeks of escalating military operations that threatened shipping across the Gulf and raised fears of a wider regional war.
Although missiles are no longer flying daily, commercial shipping has yet to return to normal.
Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains well below pre-conflict levels as shipowners continue to exercise caution.
Iran and Oman are working on arrangements to guarantee safer passage for commercial vessels, while broader diplomatic discussions continue over navigation rights in the strategic waterway.
For the UAE — which handles one of the world's busiest maritime trade networks — the reopening of normal shipping lanes remains a top economic priority.
Energy markets reacted positively to the military pause.
Brent crude fell below $88 per barrel, reversing much of the war premium that had built up during the conflict.
Traders increasingly believe the worst-case scenario — prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz—may be avoided if negotiations continue.
Lower oil prices could eventually ease fuel costs and inflationary pressures worldwide, although analysts caution that prices remain vulnerable to any renewed attacks.
The UAE has maintained its position that diplomacy offers the best path to ending the conflict.
Abu Dhabi has repeatedly condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure, particularly drone strikes targeting Saudi energy facilities, while calling for restraint from all parties.
Despite the regional tensions, daily life across the UAE continues largely as normal, with airports, ports and businesses operating without major disruption.
Commercial aviation continues to adjust routes around areas of military activity when necessary.
Airlines serving the UAE are closely monitoring regional airspace and continue to reroute flights when required by security advisories.
Passengers are advised to check flight status before travelling, although no widespread airport disruptions have been reported today.
Authorities have not issued new public emergency guidance for residents today.
Security analysts say the immediate risk of large-scale military escalation has eased compared with earlier this month, but caution that the situation remains highly fluid.
The greatest risks continue to be:
A collapse in US-Iran diplomacy
Renewed attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure
Disruptions to shipping through Hormuz or Bab el-Mandeb
Fresh missile or drone attacks by regional proxy groups
Diplomatic efforts are expected to intensify this week.
Regional mediators — including Oman, Qatar, Pakistan and Egypt — are working to preserve the current pause in fighting and establish a broader framework covering maritime security, sanctions and Iran's nuclear programme.
For now, the Gulf remains in a delicate holding pattern: the guns have largely fallen silent, markets have steadied, but neither Washington nor Tehran has ruled out a return to confrontation if negotiations fail.