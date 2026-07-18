US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (July 18)

Fresh Gulf attacks, flight concerns and diplomacy signals shape the latest developments.
The US-Iran conflict has intensified, with Iran increasing missile and drone attacks on Gulf states. President Donald Trump states that diplomacy remains possible. The following is a summary for UAE residents.
The US military conducted strikes against Iran for the seventh consecutive night.
According to a post on X, the US stated that these strikes aim to further degrade Iranian military capabilities, under the direction of the Commander in Chief.
Iran launched missiles and drones at Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, claiming the strikes were in retaliation for recent US attacks. Air defence systems intercepted many projectiles, and Gulf countries condemned the attacks as violations of their sovereignty.
The UAE strongly condemned the Iranian strikes, calling them a clear violation of the sovereignty of Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE's support for these countries and endorsed measures to protect their security and stability.
Despite ongoing military operations, President Donald Trump indicated he remains open to negotiations with Tehran. The US continues to strike Iranian military infrastructure and maintains pressure through a naval blockade around Iranian ports.
Tehran warned it would target regional infrastructure if Washington attacks Iranian civilian or energy facilities. Iranian military officials stated that "all infrastructure" in the region could become targets if the conflict escalates.
Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed, with only three commodity vessels crossing on Thursday, marking the lowest daily traffic since May. US forces reported boarding a vessel in the Gulf of Oman as part of efforts targeting Iran-linked shipping.
Shipping companies remain on high alert following recent attacks on commercial vessels in Gulf waters. Maritime authorities advise vessels to exercise extreme caution as military operations continue near Hormuz.
Airlines are adjusting some routes to avoid conflict zones, but UAE airports remain operational. Passengers travelling to Middle Eastern destinations should check with their airline for the latest schedules and route changes before departure.
On Friday, the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan called on the United States and Iran to end hostilities and resume negotiations after meeting in Shanghai, according to a government statement.
Military exchanges continue almost daily, but diplomatic channels remain open. Analysts note that the coming days will determine whether both sides return to negotiations or if the conflict expands further across the Gulf.