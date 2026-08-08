Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan pact, Iran blockade, UAE flights: What UAE residents need to know today (August 8, 2026)

Hormuz risks rise with ADNOC attacks as US tightens Iran port blockade
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan have signed a mutual defence pact, the US Navy is enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports, and Iran and Oman are nearing a shipping deal for the Strait of Hormuz, all as the Houthis are blamed for an attack on Najran. Meanwhile, most UAE flights are operating as scheduled amid the summer rush, though some Gulf routes remain affected. Here's your morning rundown.
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defence pact
The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, states that an armed attack on one member will be considered an attack on all three. Saudi Arabia stressed the pact is not a military alliance or sectarian bloc, does not target any country, and is unrelated to nuclear ambitions or an arms race. Turkey, meanwhile, said the agreement does not contradict its NATO commitments, describing it as an additional mechanism supporting regional security.
US Navy enforces Iran blockade
US forces have redirected 51 commercial vessels, disabled two and boarded two others as part of a blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas, US Central Command said on Friday.
Iran says it does not seek war
President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran does not seek war or territorial expansion but will not yield to "coercion", adding that tensions could ease if pressure and threats against Iran end. Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi praised Iran's armed forces and called for unity and self-reliance among Muslim countries.
Iran and Oman near Hormuz shipping deal
The two countries have reportedly reached a preliminary framework governing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, pending final approval.
Houthi attack on Najran condemned
Saudi Arabia blamed the Houthis for an attack that injured at least 11 civilians in Najran, while Yemeni forces said they intercepted multiple drones. The Arab Parliament condemned the attack as a violation of international law and reaffirmed solidarity with the Kingdom.
ADNOC vessels targeted
ADNOC said three of its vessels were attacked this week in the Strait of Hormuz, killing one crew member and injuring 20 others. In total, 15 of its vessels have been hit by missiles and drones since the conflict began. The company said it is taking all necessary measures to protect its people and operations, and stressed that freedom of navigation must be respected.
The summer travel rush continues, with most UAE flights operating as scheduled, though some Gulf routes remain affected by operational adjustments and temporary airspace restrictions.
Key points for travellers:
Air Arabia: Selected flights from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi to Kuwait, Bahrain and Abha continue to face cancellations and delays.
Emirates and Etihad: Operating their wider networks; passengers on Gulf routes should verify flight status before departure.
flydubai: Operating normally with no major schedule changes.
Regional recovery: Qatar Airways resumes flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil from August 8; Jazeera Airways has restarted Kuwait flights.
International carriers: Several airlines including British Airways, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines and KLM continue Dubai suspensions, with resumption dates ranging from late August to October. Air Canada has delayed its Dubai return until mid-January 2027.
Before you fly: Arrive at least three hours before departure, check your flight status before leaving home, use online check-in where available, and allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration as passenger traffic remains high.