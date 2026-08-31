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UAE strongly condemns missile attacks targeting Jordan

Foreign Ministry says the attacks violate Jordan’s sovereignty and threaten its security

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks represented a serious infringement of Jordan’s sovereignty.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks represented a serious infringement of Jordan’s sovereignty.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the missile attacks targeting Jordan, describing them as a flagrant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks represented a serious infringement of Jordan’s sovereignty.

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The ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Jordan and reaffirmed its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the kingdom’s security and stability.

The attacks came after Iran said it had launched ballistic missiles at US military positions in Jordan in retaliation for US strikes on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran’s Revolutionary Guards said the operation targeted the King Hussein and Al Azraq airbases. 

The US strikes on Sunday targeted Iranian launchers on Larak Island that Washington said were being prepared for operations involving sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The exchange marked the first major military flare-up between Washington and Tehran in about a month.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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