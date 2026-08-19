UAE strongly condemns Israeli raids on Syrian military airbase

UAE denounces strikes as flagrant breach of Syria’s sovereignty and law
The UAE has strongly condemned Israeli raids on the Abu Al Duhur Military Airbase in Syria’s Idlib Governorate, reaffirming its rejection of any violation of Syria’s sovereignty or threats to its security and stability.
In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said continued Israeli attacks on Syrian territory constitute a “flagrant violation” of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel.
The ministry stressed that Israel is obliged to uphold the agreement.
The UAE reaffirmed its support for Syria’s stability and territorial integrity, expressing solidarity with the Syrian people and backing efforts to achieve security, peace, dignity, peaceful coexistence and development.
The UAE called on the international community to take immediate steps to halt repeated attacks on Syrian territory and prevent further escalation.
It warned that actions that heighten regional tensions could threaten regional and international peace and security.