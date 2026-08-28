US declares Hormuz mine-cleared as Qatar, Iran seek de-escalation and new carrier heads to Middle East

Mine-cleared Hormuz tests Iran’s leverage as Gulf states and Washington recalibrate
US Central Command's chief Admiral Brad Cooper, confirmed the removal of mines laid by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, calling it a major "milestone" that keeps key oil shipping lanes open. The operation supported over 1,500 vessels carrying 750 million barrels of oil, with more than 20 warships and hundreds of aircraft involved. While commercial traffic remains low compared to normal levels, the effort highlights ongoing US military presence amid tensions with Iran, though some note the strait isn't fully mine-free.
Tehran: Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Thursday as Doha stepped up diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating regional tensions and creating conditions for dialogue.
The Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a post on X, said the two sides discussed "regional developments, their impact on security and stability, and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and foster a conductive environment for dialogue."
A new US aircraft carrier will deploy to the Middle East to relieve another carrier that recently sailed to the region as the war with Iran drags on, the US Naval Institute (USNI) reported.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt strike group is expected to sail from San Diego, on the US west coast, in the coming weeks, for a more than seven-month deployment, USNI said Wednesday. It will relieve the USS George Washington, which deployed from Japan and arrived in the Middle East last week, replacing the USS Abraham Lincoln, amid reports of grim conditions on that carrier that has been at sea since November 2025.
In a sharply worded opinion piece, Prince Turki Al-Faisal, former head of Saudi intelligence and a prominent royal family voice, warned that .
“What Tehran regards as leverage could, over time, become a strategic liability,” he wrote, arguing that Iran must abandon revolutionary ideology in favor of conventional state behaviour.
“Iran must conduct itself as a nation-state rather than as an international revolutionary movement.”
The article, titled “Strait Diplomacy: Where Is It Heading,” published Wednesday in the Saudi Gazette and the Arab News, comes amid stalled US-Iran talks following the collapse of a June 17, 2026, Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
Day 175: Trump hints US could sanction Chinese banks over Iran links
Day 174: Middle East War: Iran, Oman propose temporary Hormuz shipping corridor
Day 173: Trump says US clears Hormuz mines as Iran, Oman discuss temporary corridor
Day 172: Trump says Iran ‘collapsing’ as Xi urges diplomatic Mideast solution
Day 171: US sanctions pressure Iran as Hormuz tensions persist; Iran president admits country facing 'many problems'
Day 170: US-Iran tensions: Trump calls Hormuz ‘American territory’, warns Iran on nuclear weapons
Day 169: Oman, Iran discuss resuming talks on Strait of Hormuz
Day 168: US-Iran conflict: Trump says Iran situation is ‘so good
Day 167: Trump says no talks planned; UAE detects Iranian missiles
Day 166: Israel strikes Lebanon; Oman holds Hormuz talks
Day 165: US-Iran tensions rise over Trump’s Hormuz claim
Day 164: Iran demands faster US exit from Middle East
Day 163: 2 ADNOC vessels attacked in Hormuz; no injuries
Day 162: Trump says US has ‘total control’ of Strait of Hormuz
Day 161: Tehran: Hormuz stays shut as US-Iran diplomacy push continues
Day 160: Tehran reshuffles military