Donald Trump once argued that the quickest way for an American president to lose credibility was to draw a red line and then fail to enforce it.

Nearly six months into the Iran war, the US president risks confronting that test himself.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran with military action, imposed deadlines and warned of devastating consequences if Tehran failed to meet his demands. Many of those threats have passed without the promised response — even as Iran continues to resist US pressure and the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily restricted.

Now Trump has turned some of his strongest language on Oman, threatening to bomb the Gulf country if it interferes with US efforts in Hormuz.

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