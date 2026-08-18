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Iran: Hormuz will not open until US meets demands

Iran threatens escalation as Hormuz shipping slows and oil prices surge

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Donald TrumpOmanIranUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz
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Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the United States meets Tehran's demands.
Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the United States meets Tehran's demands.
AP
US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman if it obstructs a potential US-Iran deal over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, as tensions around the strategic waterway intensified after a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile, leaving one crew member injured. Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday that Tehran would not reopen the strait until Washington meets its demands, including lifting the naval blockade, removing oil sanctions and unfreezing Iranian assets abroad. At the same time, Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed a drone attack on an Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia's Jazan region, while Trump's envoy Jared Kushner described US-Iran talks as “very positive and active” despite deep mistrust between the two sides. Follow our live coverage for the latest verified developments:

Trump threatened Iran. Now Oman. Who is listening?

Donald Trump once argued that the quickest way for an American president to lose credibility was to draw a red line and then fail to enforce it.

Nearly six months into the Iran war, the US president risks confronting that test himself.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran with military action, imposed deadlines and warned of devastating consequences if Tehran failed to meet his demands. Many of those threats have passed without the promised response — even as Iran continues to resist US pressure and the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily restricted.

Now Trump has turned some of his strongest language on Oman, threatening to bomb the Gulf country if it interferes with US efforts in Hormuz.

Read the full story here.

Iran negotiator Ghalibaf says Hormuz will not open until US meets demands

Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the United States meets Tehran's demands, including lifting a naval blockade.


"I want to state clearly that the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the American commitments stipulated in the memorandum of understanding... are implemented," Ghalibaf said in a speech broadcast on state television. He listed the removal of the blockade, the lifting of oil sanctions and unfreezing of Iran's assets abroad among the demands.

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Ship attacked during Strait of Hormuz transit

A ship was hit by a projectile early Tuesday as it was sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the British military's UK Maritime Trade Operations centre.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the attack highlights the ongoing danger of attempting to transit the waterway as Iran continues to throttle shipping traffic, even as it finalizes negotiations with Oman on a plan to manage the critical passage.

Trump threatens to bomb Oman if it gets in way of Iran deal

President Donald Trump threatened Monday to bomb Oman if it "gets in the way" of a US deal with Iran on the Strait of Hormuz and called for Tehran to surrender in a war that has become a growing political burden.

Control of the waterway, which Iran has effectively closed since the conflict began on February 28, remains at the heart of the deadlock between Tehran and Washington.

UAE condemns Iranian attack on Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Trump approval hits new low as Americans fear long Iran war

President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to 33%, its lowest point of his presidency, as growing numbers of Americans fear his war with Iran could become a prolonged conflict and rising energy costs deepen pressure on the White House.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, completed Monday (August 17), found that 64% of Americans disapprove of Trump's performance.

His approval rating fell from 35% in an earlier August survey, matching the lowest level recorded during his first term, in December 2017.

The poll comes as Trump's administration faces mounting questions over a war that the president initially suggested could be resolved within weeks.

Iran weighs 3 measures to curb use of petrol

Iran is weighing three measures to curb petrol use as war, import problems and a widening supply-demand gap strain fuel supplies.

The options include capping daily deliveries to petrol stations at 121 million litres; tightening vehicle quotas while selling excess fuel at market rates; or replacing vehicle-based quotas with monthly allocations of about 30 litres per citizen that people could use or trade.

No decision has been made, and subsidised fuel prices will not immediately change, Vice President Esmail Saghab-Esfahani said on state television. He added that the public would be informed before any policy took effect, Iran Wire reported.

Under the third plan, about 30 million litres a day would be reserved for public transport, taxis and ride-hailing services to limit fare increases.

It would also include a three-year programme to electrify 400,000 motorcycles, convert 130,000 pick-up trucks to natural gas and add 7,300 buses, although officials have not disclosed the programme’s financing or timetable, as per Iran International.

Iran’s ‘infiltration’ bill sparks backlash over sweeping reach

Iran’s new ‘infiltration’ bill has sparked backlash as it could make ordinary contact a crime. The bill before Iran’s parliament would impose new restrictions on contacts with foreign media, universities and organisations has drawn widespread objections over its potential impact on routine academic, cultural and civil-society activity, London-based Iran International reported.

4 air strikes hit military airport in Syria's Idlib in first attack since al-Assad's fall

Four airstrikes hit the Abu al-Zuhour military airport in the eastern countryside of Idlib on Tuesday, marking the first reported attack on the strategic facility since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024.

The aircraft involved have not been officially identified. The identity of the attackers remained unconfirmed. There were no immediate reports of casualties or the extent of damage at the base. The attack comes amid heightened regional tensions and continued Israeli military activity inside Syria. Israel has maintained positions in territory seized after Assad's overthrow and has carried out repeated strikes and incursions, citing security concerns.

The US–Iran conflict enters new phase of political attrition

During the initial months of the Iranian-US conflict, Washington’s primary objective was to weaken Tehran’s military capabilities and strengthen deterrence.

On the other hand, Iran sought to raise the costs of the conflict by targeting maritime navigation and energy infrastructure across the region, while demonstrating its ability to prolong the conflict.

Today, however, as the conflict enters its fifth month, the two opponents are faced with a different dilemma.

The United States has partially achieved its key military objectives, such as degrading Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, weakening Iran’s air defence network, reducing Iran’s naval threat and limiting Tehran’s ability to reconstitute its forces.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor

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