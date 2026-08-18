UAE Air Force video highlights swift response amid regional tensions
The UAE Ministry of Defence has shared a video highlighting the operational readiness and capabilities of the air force and air defence systems to safeguard national sovereignty amid regional tensions.
In a social media post, the ministry said the UAE’s air force and defence systems continue to demonstrate their efficiency in protecting the country’s airspace and responding decisively to threats.
“In every mission, the UAE Air Force and its defence systems demonstrate their competence and capabilities, embodying a firm national strength capable of protecting the nation’s skies and responding decisively to safeguard its security and stability,” the ministry said.
The video comes after a fresh emergency alert was issued across the UAE on Tuesday following the detection of two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the country.
Earlier today, the Ministry of Defence said one missile fell outside UAE territorial waters, while the second fell within them.
Authorities later confirmed that the situation was safe. A follow-up mobile alert sent to phones across the UAE reassured residents that the situation was under control, thanked them for their cooperation and confirmed that normal activities could resume.
The ministry said all necessary measures were being taken to safeguard the public and minimise disruption to daily life.
UAE authorities have urged residents and visitors to rely on official government channels for verified information and avoid rumours or unverified reports.
The latest video underscores the UAE’s continued focus on maintaining airspace security and operational readiness amid ongoing regional tensions.