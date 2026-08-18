GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Watch: UAE defence showcases readiness to safeguard national sovereignty

UAE Air Force video highlights swift response amid regional tensions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE defence releases new video highlighting air defence readiness
UAE defence releases new video highlighting air defence readiness
Screengrab

The UAE Ministry of Defence has shared a video highlighting the operational readiness and capabilities of the air force and air defence systems to safeguard national sovereignty amid regional tensions.

In a social media post, the ministry said the UAE’s air force and defence systems continue to demonstrate their efficiency in protecting the country’s airspace and responding decisively to threats.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

“In every mission, the UAE Air Force and its defence systems demonstrate their competence and capabilities, embodying a firm national strength capable of protecting the nation’s skies and responding decisively to safeguard its security and stability,” the ministry said.

The video comes after a fresh emergency alert was issued across the UAE on Tuesday following the detection of two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the country.

Residents reassured after missile alert

Earlier today, the Ministry of Defence said one missile fell outside UAE territorial waters, while the second fell within them.

Authorities later confirmed that the situation was safe. A follow-up mobile alert sent to phones across the UAE reassured residents that the situation was under control, thanked them for their cooperation and confirmed that normal activities could resume.

The ministry said all necessary measures were being taken to safeguard the public and minimise disruption to daily life.

Public urged to follow official updates

UAE authorities have urged residents and visitors to rely on official government channels for verified information and avoid rumours or unverified reports.

The latest video underscores the UAE’s continued focus on maintaining airspace security and operational readiness amid ongoing regional tensions.

Related Topics:
UAEDonald TrumpUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The first missile fell outside the UAE’s territorial waters, while the second fell within the country’s territorial waters.

UAE emergency alert? What residents should do and avoid

2h ago3m read
UAE travellers face longer wait for new Schengen permit

UAE travellers face longer wait for new Schengen permit

3m read
Accident slows traffic on Dubai- Al Ain road

Accident slows traffic on Dubai- Al Ain road

1m read
How to get 24/7 home security from Dubai Police

How to get 24/7 home security from Dubai Police

4m read