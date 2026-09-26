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UAE issues late-night fog alert: Drivers warned of poor visibility and safety fines

Drivers face Dh800 fines and black points for unsafe behaviour during fog alert

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Motorists drive slowly on a fog-covered in Dubai
Motorists drive slowly on a fog-covered in Dubai
Gulf News

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) put out a fog alert this evening (Sep 26) Saturday, so if you are planning time on the roads, be careful. It tweeted: “There’s a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may get worse sometimes.”

The fog is expected to affect roads from 11pm tonight to 10am tomorrow near some coastal and internal areas and the sea.

If you are planning on taking a drive between this window, remember to slow down if you come across fog and use your low-beam headlights.

Also leave some extra space between your car and the vehicle in front of you.

There is a lot to do this weekend in the UAE. From a K-pop festival in Dubai to trying out a tasting menu, checking out a new restaurant or two, there’s a lot of fun to be had. But the muggy weather calls for some caution as well. Especially if you are in the driver’s seat.

If you are driving and are found to be taking pictures, you’ll face a fine of Dh800 and four black points on your record for endangering your life and the lives of those around you.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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