Drivers face Dh800 fines and black points for unsafe behaviour during fog alert
The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) put out a fog alert this evening (Sep 26) Saturday, so if you are planning time on the roads, be careful. It tweeted: “There’s a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may get worse sometimes.”
The fog is expected to affect roads from 11pm tonight to 10am tomorrow near some coastal and internal areas and the sea.
If you are planning on taking a drive between this window, remember to slow down if you come across fog and use your low-beam headlights.
Also leave some extra space between your car and the vehicle in front of you.
There is a lot to do this weekend in the UAE. From a K-pop festival in Dubai to trying out a tasting menu, checking out a new restaurant or two, there’s a lot of fun to be had. But the muggy weather calls for some caution as well. Especially if you are in the driver’s seat.
If you are driving and are found to be taking pictures, you’ll face a fine of Dh800 and four black points on your record for endangering your life and the lives of those around you.