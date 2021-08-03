Authorities also clarify other regulations to be followed during sterilisation drive

The Abu Dhabi skyline. The sterilisation programme, launched on July 19 by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee to control the COVID-19 pandemic, is still in effect. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A Dh3,000 fine will be imposed on anyone found leaving his or her home during the hours of the nightly sterilisation programme in Abu Dhabi, authorities said in a reminder.

The programme, launched on July 19 by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee to control the COVID-19 pandemic, is still in effect, with movement of traffic and people restricted between 12am and 5am daily.

In its reminder, the committee clarified the regulations imposed during the sterilisation period.

During 12am and 5am:

-There is no public transport available, except for taxis.

-People must stay at home unless absolutely necessary. One can step out only to get essential supplies such as food or medicine. In such cases, they must first apply for a movement permit through the Abu Dhabi Police channels.

Where can I apply for a movement permit?

-Apply for a ‘Move Permit Request’ on adpolice.gov.ae.

-Download the Abu Dhabi Police app on iOS or Android and apply for a movement permit.

What information is required when I apply for a movement permit?

No documents are required. Simply enter your name, mobile number and vehicle licence plate number, then mention the reason for your request.

How quickly will I receive approval after submitting the request?

Immediately, unless your reason provided is ‘other reasons’. These reasons may require further assessment.

Can I enter Abu Dhabi from another emirate during the sterilisation hours?

No, as it is prohibited to use any road in the emirate during this period, unless you have a valid movement permit or exemption.

I don’t have a car. Can I hail a taxi if I have a movement permit?

Yes, you can use a taxi if you have a movement permit.

I have just landed at Abu Dhabi airport and need to get home. Can I use an airport taxi or should I go home in my car?

You can use an airport taxi without first applying for a movement permit. If you want to drive home in your car, you must apply for a movement permit.

Is there a penalty if I leave my home during sterilisation hours without a movement permit?

Yes, a Dh3,000 fine will be imposed.

Where can I get further information on the sterilisation programme?