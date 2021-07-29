1 of 15
Heading to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Armaan Kanchan/Gulf News reader
2 of 15
Allah always opens His door to everyone
Image Credit: Bikram Tamang/Gulf News reader
3 of 15
Worshippers during Eid prayer from Al Awwabeen Mosque, Maliha, Sharjah
Image Credit: Md Mehedi Ferdous/Gulf News reader
4 of 15
Sharjah mosque
Image Credit: Bikram Tamang/Gulf News reader
5 of 15
Masjid at Dubai Marina
Image Credit: Ummer Kalathingal/Gulf News reader
6 of 15
Sharjah mosque
Image Credit: Mubashshira Khilji/Gulf News reader
7 of 15
Noor Mosque in Sharjah
Image Credit: Mubashshira Khilji/Gulf News reader
8 of 15
Beautiful weather at Rashidiya Al Kabeer masjid near Dubai Airport
Image Credit: Samad Abdul/Gulf News reader
9 of 15
Early morning click in the background of a newly constructed mosque in Qasr Al Bahr Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Biju Kottarathil/Gulf News reader
10 of 15
Reflection at Sharjah mosque
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
11 of 15
Sharjah mosque
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
12 of 15
Sheikh Saud Al Qasimi Mosque, Sharjah
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
13 of 15
Mosque in Dibba, Fujairah
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
14 of 15
Sharjah mosque
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
15 of 15
Sharjah mosque compound
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader