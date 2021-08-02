1 of 17
Eid holidays have unfortunately come to an end bringing us back to our monotonous and arduous work routines. It will be hard to get our minds back after all those refreshing long drives and tours to the mountains, deserts and see the camels. I like many others, made the most of my holidays revisiting and rediscovering the country we call home far from home.
Jebel Jais: UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais is a part of the Hajar Mountains, which make up most of the landscape of the emirate Ras Al Khaimah. Offering brilliant views of the terrain considering its elevation, it is a must-visit on everyone's list. There is a trekking path for enthusiasts to conquer too. Not to mention, that the mountain's home to the world's longest zipline!
Wadi Beeh Dam: Often overlooked is the Wadi Beeh Dam, which is situated at the foot of Jebel Jais. Since it collects rainwater, it doesn't have gushing waters. But the view of the barren land dotted with water pools was quite interesting.
We walked down the quite steep ramp to reach the bottom of the 'sink' where the water had collected. Many stilts were engaged in a noisy meeting whilst flying around as we made our way.
Beautiful view of the Wadi Beeh Dam in Jebel Jais. I wonder what it would look like during the rains.
Dhayah Fort: It is an 18th-century fortification in Ras Al Khaimah. It is the highest hilltop fort in the country. It has historical significance as it was the site of defence against the British troops in 1819.
The view from the Dhayah Fort was simply breathtaking given the contrast between the ocean in the background and bustling civilization in the foreground.
Masfout: A bustling village in Ajman flanked by mountains. The best part of our trip here was that where there are temperatures soaring well above 35 degrees in other places, this little village was enjoying a bout of rain!
Al Mareer Fort: Located in the village of Masfout, Ajman, this little fort is located at the top of the mountainous terrain of Hajar. The view overlooking the village is a sight to behold.
The road we had to take to get closer to the fort! It was exhilarating at least for me. It's not every day that I get to drive up a murky slope in the rain!
Sharjah-Kalba road: The road with a view. Winding through the mountains, dotted with shaded resting points, this is the perfect road for a long drive.
Wadi Shawka: It is a seasonal watercourse in the Hajar mountains in Ras Al Khaimah. It is a great place for hiking with friends and family. Again, the vista is quite picturesque.
Pink Lake of Ras Al Khaimah: Located in Saraya Island, Al Rams area, this lake is burrowed in a natural cavity, approximately 100 metres inland from the coast. Close to a military base, this is of the little known wonders of the country. A pristine beach overlooks the lake.
When getting in to Pink Lake, you cross a little town before you head over a bridge. Pictured is the path we took when returning from the lake.
Hatta: An exclave of Dubai, high up in the Hajar Mountains. It boasts of natural foliage and benefits from cooler temperatures and rains. A perfect place for a day of adventure ranging from kayaking in the waters of Hatta Dam to horse-riding by the roads!
Manama Museum: Located in the village of Masfout, this museum is situated on the Hajar Mountains. It was raining when I got there so it was a treat! A small tidbit about it is that its tower has lush green palm trees flanking it inside, which are irrigated by an old irrigation system known as Al Falaj. The museum however will open on October 1, so we weren't able to go inside.
Nice view from the trail on the Hajar Mountains in Masfout. It was one of my favourite shots from the trip to Masfout.
