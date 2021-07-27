1 of 12
The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has unveiled its prestigious shortlist for 2021, which spans two main categories, Completed Buildings and Future Projects and contains more than 400 entries from around the globe. The winners will be announced during the three-day festival in December in Lisbon, Portugal. Above, Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sustainability Pavilion, nominated in the display category under Completed Buildings.
Zayed National Museum, Abu Dhabi nominated under the Future Projects category. Conceived as a monument and memorial to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding president of the UAE, the Zayed National Museum will be the centrepiece of the Saadiyat Island Cultural District and will showcase the history, culture and, more recently, the social and economic transformation of the Emirates. Architecturally, the aim has been to combine a highly efficient, contemporary form with elements of traditional Arabic design and hospitality to create a museum that is sustainable, welcoming and culturally of its place. Celebrating Sheikh Zayed’s legacy and love of nature, the museum is set within a landscaped garden, based on a timeline of his life.
House of Wisdom in Sharjah in the completed buildings by Foster + Partners. The House of Wisdom is Sharjah’s new iconic cultural hub. It was commissioned in honour of the Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 title by UNESCO and is the living legacy of the promises made then, namely to continue to promote reading and ease access to knowledge to all members of society and, in doing so, become a progressive society that are the catalysts of harmonious coexistence. The aim is to promote reading and ease access to knowledge by redefining the library and cultural centre concept.
Buhais Geology Museum in Sharjah, by Hopkins Architects. The visitor centre is in the desert 30 miles southeast of the city of Sharjah, alongside the Jebel Buhais archaeological site within the Al Madam plain.
Qasr Al Hosn park scape in Abu Dhabi, by CEBRA Architecture, was shortlisted in the Landscape category. The landscape project reconnects Abu Dhabi’s important heritage site surrounding the Qasr Al Hosn Fort with the modern metropolis and its inhabitants by introducing a distinctive locally rooted urban landscape aesthetic that bridges Emirati heritage, nature and modern city life. The landscape design implements sustainable initiatives that build on and specifically adapt to the site, climate and culture.
Nanchang City, China. Nanchang Waves, by Nordic Office of Architecture
Al Fay Park in Abu Dhabi shortlisted under the Landscape category. Designed by Danish-based design studio SLA, Al Fay Park is the Middle East’s first urban biodiversity park.
Designed by Heatherwick Studio, Maggie's Centre provides support for cancer patients. It's located on the campus of St. James's University Hospital in Leeds, United Kingdom.
Schnals, Italy. Ötzi Peak 3251m, by noa network of architecture.
Sanya City, China. Deep Form of Designed Nature: Sanya mangrove park by Turenscape.
Chinese Culture Exhibition Center, by Qingdao Tengyuan Design Institute Co Ltd.
Le Brassus, Switzerland. Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet, by BIG Architecture DPC.
