Weather forecast: Is fog back in UAE? Why September humidity is triggering foggy mornings in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Leave a generous gap between your vehicle and the one ahead. Reduce speed on entering a foggy stretch, and avoid overtaking the vehicle in front unless it is genuinely necessary. Keep out of the leftmost lane, which is designated for traffic moving at the posted speed limit. If you must stop, do not do so on the shoulder of the road, but move to a genuinely safe location away from traffic and activate your hazard lights there. Reserve hazard lights for emergencies and otherwise rely on low beam headlights.