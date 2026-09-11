Fog or mist could form over coastal areas before spreading to some inland areas
The UAE is set for another hot and humid Friday, with temperatures reaching 46°C in parts of the country and a chance of fog developing along some coastal areas overnight.
The National Center of Meteorology said conditions on Friday would be fair to partly cloudy, with some clouds appearing over eastern areas. Humidity will increase overnight and into Saturday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist over some coastal districts.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai, with highs of 41°C in Sharjah and 43°C in Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain. Liwa is expected to record the day's highest temperature at 46°C, while Fujairah will be cooler at 35°C.
Humidity could reach 90 per cent in Dubai and 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast before shifting northwesterly and occasionally freshening, at speeds of 10 to 25kph and reaching 35kph. The Arabian Gulf will be slight, while conditions in the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate.
Similar conditions are expected on Saturday, when skies will remain fair to partly cloudy. Some convective clouds could develop over eastern parts of the country during the afternoon.
Humidity will again increase on Saturday night and Sunday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with another chance of fog or mist. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will reach 40kph at times, while seas could become moderate occasionally in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
On Sunday, fair to partly cloudy conditions will continue, with clouds appearing in the east. Coastal and inland areas will again face a possibility of fog or mist overnight and into Monday morning. Winds could reach 35kph.
Monday is forecast to remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas. Humidity will rise again overnight and into Tuesday morning over some coastal areas.