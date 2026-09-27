Al Sila could reach 45°C, with fog or mist possible over coastal and inland areas
Abu Dhabi: Temperatures could reach 45°C in parts of the UAE on Sunday, with humid conditions expected to bring another chance of fog or mist overnight and early Monday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas and potentially becoming convective during the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-east to north-east at 10 to 20km/h and reaching 30km/h at times.
The highest temperature is forecast in Al Sila at 45°C, followed by Liwa at 43°C and Al Ain at 42°C. Abu Dhabi is expected to reach 40°C, while Dubai is forecast to record a high of 37°C.
Humidity could reach 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and several island locations, increasing the possibility of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas overnight and on Monday morning.
The Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are expected to remain slight on Sunday.
Similar conditions are forecast for Monday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and clouds appearing in the east that could become convective by the afternoon. Humidity will again increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, bringing a probability of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Winds could strengthen slightly on Monday, reaching 35km/h at times.
On Tuesday, fair to partly cloudy conditions will continue, with eastern cloud cover and another chance of fog or mist overnight and into Wednesday morning. The Sea of Oman could become slight to moderate and turn rough at times late on Tuesday night and early Wednesday.
Conditions will remain broadly similar on Wednesday, with clouds in eastern areas, humid overnight conditions and another possibility of fog or mist by Thursday morning.
Winds may again reach 35km/h, while the Sea of Oman could be rough at times during the morning before easing later in the day.
The NCM’s current national outlook continues to show very warm conditions across the country over the coming days.