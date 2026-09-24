Temperatures to rise on Friday as humid conditions bring recurring fog risk
Dubai: Temperatures are expected to reach 45°C in parts of the UAE on Thursday, with a further rise forecast on Friday and recurring chances of fog and mist through Monday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Thursday will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, becoming humid overnight and into Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas, where fog or mist could form.
Temperatures will reach between 42°C and 45°C in internal areas and 37°C to 42°C along the coast and islands. Mountain areas will record highs of between 29°C and 35°C. Relative humidity could reach 90 per cent in coastal and internal areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, reaching up to 35km/h in internal and mountainous areas. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be slight.
The NCM forecast a slight increase in temperatures on Friday, with generally fair conditions and periods of partial cloud. Humidity will increase overnight and into Saturday morning, bringing another chance of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas.
Saturday will remain generally fair to partly cloudy, with fog or mist again possible over some coastal and internal areas overnight and early on Sunday. Winds could reach 30km/h.
A change is expected on Sunday and Monday, when clouds will develop over eastern areas and could become convective during the afternoon. Humid overnight conditions will continue, maintaining the possibility of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas during the early morning.
Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea throughout the period.