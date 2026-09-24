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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 45°C as fog, mist persist through Monday

Temperatures to rise on Friday as humid conditions bring recurring fog risk

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures up to 45°C, rising Friday, with dense fog and mist expected over coastal and internal areas through Monday.
Temperatures up to 45°C, rising Friday, with dense fog and mist expected over coastal and internal areas through Monday.
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Dubai: Temperatures are expected to reach 45°C in parts of the UAE on Thursday, with a further rise forecast on Friday and recurring chances of fog and mist through Monday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Thursday will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, becoming humid overnight and into Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas, where fog or mist could form.

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Temperatures will reach between 42°C and 45°C in internal areas and 37°C to 42°C along the coast and islands. Mountain areas will record highs of between 29°C and 35°C. Relative humidity could reach 90 per cent in coastal and internal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, reaching up to 35km/h in internal and mountainous areas. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be slight.

Temperatures to rise on Friday

The NCM forecast a slight increase in temperatures on Friday, with generally fair conditions and periods of partial cloud. Humidity will increase overnight and into Saturday morning, bringing another chance of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas.

Saturday will remain generally fair to partly cloudy, with fog or mist again possible over some coastal and internal areas overnight and early on Sunday. Winds could reach 30km/h.

A change is expected on Sunday and Monday, when clouds will develop over eastern areas and could become convective during the afternoon. Humid overnight conditions will continue, maintaining the possibility of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas during the early morning.

Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea throughout the period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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