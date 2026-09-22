Convective clouds possible in eastern and southern areas as humidity brings fog risk
Dubai: Temperatures could reach 47°C in parts of the UAE on Tuesday as the country faces a five-day spell of hot, humid weather, with fog and mist possible and convective clouds expected to develop in some areas.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday, with a chance of convective clouds forming over eastern areas in the afternoon. Temperatures in internal areas are expected to range from 21°C to 47°C, while coastal and island areas could record highs of 37°C to 42°C.
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Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
On Wednesday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds possible over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon. Humidity will rise overnight and into Thursday morning over some western areas, where fog or mist could develop. Winds may reach 35kph.
Thursday will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times in the east. Humid conditions overnight and on Friday morning could again trigger fog or mist over some coastal areas. South-easterly winds will gradually turn north-westerly and reach up to 30kph.
Generally fair conditions are forecast for Friday and Saturday, although skies may become partly cloudy at times.
The NCM expects humidity to persist overnight, with a probability of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Winds will remain light to moderate, reaching 30kph, with slight seas in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman throughout the period.