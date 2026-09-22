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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 47°C as fog, clouds expected through Saturday

Convective clouds possible in eastern and southern areas as humidity brings fog risk

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The UAE faces a five-day spell of hot, humid weather, with fog and mist possible and convective clouds expected to develop in some areas.
The UAE faces a five-day spell of hot, humid weather, with fog and mist possible and convective clouds expected to develop in some areas.
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Dubai: Temperatures could reach 47°C in parts of the UAE on Tuesday as the country faces a five-day spell of hot, humid weather, with fog and mist possible and convective clouds expected to develop in some areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday, with a chance of convective clouds forming over eastern areas in the afternoon. Temperatures in internal areas are expected to range from 21°C to 47°C, while coastal and island areas could record highs of 37°C to 42°C.

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Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

On Wednesday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds possible over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon. Humidity will rise overnight and into Thursday morning over some western areas, where fog or mist could develop. Winds may reach 35kph.

Thursday will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times in the east. Humid conditions overnight and on Friday morning could again trigger fog or mist over some coastal areas. South-easterly winds will gradually turn north-westerly and reach up to 30kph.

Generally fair conditions are forecast for Friday and Saturday, although skies may become partly cloudy at times.

The NCM expects humidity to persist overnight, with a probability of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Winds will remain light to moderate, reaching 30kph, with slight seas in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman throughout the period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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