Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

On Wednesday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds possible over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon. Humidity will rise overnight and into Thursday morning over some western areas, where fog or mist could develop. Winds may reach 35kph.

Thursday will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times in the east. Humid conditions overnight and on Friday morning could again trigger fog or mist over some coastal areas. South-easterly winds will gradually turn north-westerly and reach up to 30kph.

Generally fair conditions are forecast for Friday and Saturday, although skies may become partly cloudy at times.

The NCM expects humidity to persist overnight, with a probability of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Winds will remain light to moderate, reaching 30kph, with slight seas in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman throughout the period.