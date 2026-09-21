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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 48°C as fog, convective clouds expected this week

NCM forecasts hot, partly cloudy conditions with chances of fog, mist, convective clouds

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Five days of hot, humid and partly cloudy conditions as temperatures hit 48°C, with fog, mist and convective clouds likely in parts of the country.
Five days of hot, humid and partly cloudy conditions as temperatures hit 48°C, with fog, mist and convective clouds likely in parts of the country.
File photo

Dubai: Temperatures could reach 48°C in parts of the UAE on Monday as the country faces five days of hot, humid and partly cloudy conditions, with chances of fog, mist and convective cloud formation through Friday.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said Monday would be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas that could become convective by the afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas.

Temperatures are forecast to peak at between 43°C and 48°C in inland areas, compared with 37°C to 42°C along the coast and islands and 29°C to 35°C in the mountains. Humidity could reach 90 per cent in coastal and inland areas.

On Tuesday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming over eastern areas in the afternoon. Fog or mist could again develop over some coastal and inland areas by Wednesday morning. Winds may reach 35km/h.

Wednesday will see clouds developing over eastern and southern areas, with some potentially becoming convective in the afternoon. Mist is possible over western areas early on Thursday.

Fair to partly cloudy conditions will continue on Thursday, with mist possible over some coastal areas on Friday morning. Friday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with humid conditions overnight and into Saturday morning over some coastal and inland areas.

Seas are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea throughout the period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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