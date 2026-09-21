NCM forecasts hot, partly cloudy conditions with chances of fog, mist, convective clouds
Dubai: Temperatures could reach 48°C in parts of the UAE on Monday as the country faces five days of hot, humid and partly cloudy conditions, with chances of fog, mist and convective cloud formation through Friday.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said Monday would be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas that could become convective by the afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas.
Temperatures are forecast to peak at between 43°C and 48°C in inland areas, compared with 37°C to 42°C along the coast and islands and 29°C to 35°C in the mountains. Humidity could reach 90 per cent in coastal and inland areas.
On Tuesday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming over eastern areas in the afternoon. Fog or mist could again develop over some coastal and inland areas by Wednesday morning. Winds may reach 35km/h.
Wednesday will see clouds developing over eastern and southern areas, with some potentially becoming convective in the afternoon. Mist is possible over western areas early on Thursday.
Fair to partly cloudy conditions will continue on Thursday, with mist possible over some coastal areas on Friday morning. Friday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with humid conditions overnight and into Saturday morning over some coastal and inland areas.
Seas are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea throughout the period.