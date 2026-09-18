NCM forecasts low east coast clouds and slight seas, with mist possible early on Sunday
Abu Dhabi: Temperatures are forecast to reach 44°C in Liwa and 40°C in Dubai on Friday, while rising humidity overnight could bring fog or mist to parts of the UAE, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
The outlook for September 18 and the following three days points to largely settled weather, with fair to partly cloudy skies, low clouds along the east coast and light to moderate winds. Humid nights will bring a recurring chance of reduced visibility into the start of next week.
Abu Dhabi is expected to reach 41°C, matching Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah. Sharjah will see a high of 40°C, Ajman 39°C and Fujairah 38°C. Inland, Al Ain is forecast to reach 43°C, a degree below Liwa.
Overnight temperatures will fall to 29°C in Abu Dhabi and 30°C in Dubai. Sharjah and Liwa are forecast to record lows of 26°C.
Maximum humidity could reach 85 per cent in several locations, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah. Humid conditions on Friday night and Saturday morning could allow fog or mist to form over some coastal and inland areas.
Friday’s winds will be south-easterly, becoming north-westerly, at 10–20km/h and reaching 30km/h. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Saturday, September 19, will bring similar daytime conditions, with fair to partly cloudy skies and low clouds along the east coast. Humidity will rise overnight into Sunday morning, with a chance of mist in some coastal areas.
On Sunday, September 20, the possibility of fog or mist will extend to some coastal and inland areas overnight and into Monday morning. The same pattern is forecast for Monday night and Tuesday morning.
From Saturday through Monday, winds will be south-easterly to north-easterly, generally at 10–20km/h and reaching 30km/h. Both seas are forecast to remain slight throughout the period.