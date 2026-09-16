NCM forecasts humid conditions across some coastal and internal areas
Dubai: Temperatures are expected to reach 46°C in parts of the UAE on Wednesday, with humid conditions raising the possibility of fog or mist overnight and into Thursday morning, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather will be generally fair, with clouds appearing over eastern areas. Humidity will increase overnight and on Thursday morning across some coastal and internal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist formation.
Temperatures in internal areas will range between 25°C and 46°C, while coastal areas and islands will record between 27°C and 43°C. Mountain temperatures are forecast at between 23°C and 35°C. Relative humidity could reach as high as 95 per cent along the coast and islands.
Winds will be light to moderate, generally at 10 to 20 kph and reaching 30 kph at times. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Similar conditions are expected through the weekend. Thursday will be fair to partly cloudy in the east, with fog or mist possible overnight and on Friday morning. Low clouds are forecast to appear over the east coast on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The UAE will remain under the influence of an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure system, the NCM said.