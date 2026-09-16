GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather forecast: Mercury to hit 46°C as humidity brings fog and mist risk

NCM forecasts humid conditions across some coastal and internal areas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The weather will be generally fair, with clouds appearing over eastern areas. Humidity will increase overnight and on Thursday morning across some coastal and internal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist formation.
The weather will be generally fair, with clouds appearing over eastern areas. Humidity will increase overnight and on Thursday morning across some coastal and internal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist formation.
Supplied

Dubai: Temperatures are expected to reach 46°C in parts of the UAE on Wednesday, with humid conditions raising the possibility of fog or mist overnight and into Thursday morning, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather will be generally fair, with clouds appearing over eastern areas. Humidity will increase overnight and on Thursday morning across some coastal and internal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist formation.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Temperatures in internal areas will range between 25°C and 46°C, while coastal areas and islands will record between 27°C and 43°C. Mountain temperatures are forecast at between 23°C and 35°C. Relative humidity could reach as high as 95 per cent along the coast and islands.

Winds will be light to moderate, generally at 10 to 20 kph and reaching 30 kph at times. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Similar conditions are expected through the weekend. Thursday will be fair to partly cloudy in the east, with fog or mist possible overnight and on Friday morning. Low clouds are forecast to appear over the east coast on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The UAE will remain under the influence of an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure system, the NCM said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing in the east and south that may become convective by the afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist.

UAE temperatures to hit 45°C as fog, mist expected

2m read
Fair to partly cloudy skies, highs near 45°C, light to moderate winds, and overnight humidity raising fog risk on coasts.

UAE temperatures to hit 45°C today; fog, mist possible

1m read
Winds will be light to moderate from the southeast to northeast, blowing at 10 to 25 km/h and strengthening at times to reach up to 40 km/h.

UAE sees cooler Sunday with fog risk and eastern clouds

2m read
Temperatures to hit 47°C before cooler conditions, fog and mist arrive by Sunday. The country is being affected by weak surface pressure systems accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system.

UAE heat to hit 47°C before temperatures drop

2m read