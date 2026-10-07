Convective clouds may bring rain on Wednesday, with fog or mist possible through Sunday
Dubai: Parts of the UAE could see rain on Wednesday as temperatures rise, while fog and mist are forecast over some areas through the weekend, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds likely to develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and potentially bring rainfall. Temperatures are also expected to increase.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a probability of fog or mist. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening to 35 km/h, as the country was being affected by a weak surface pressure system accompanied by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system.
Conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, with clouds developing over eastern areas in the afternoon. Humidity will again increase overnight, with fog or mist possible over some coastal and inland areas on Friday morning. Winds could reach 30 km/h.
A similar pattern is forecast for Friday, with fair to partly cloudy conditions and afternoon clouds in the east. Fog or mist could form over some coastal and inland areas overnight and on Saturday morning.
On Saturday, clouds developing in eastern areas could become convective during the afternoon. Humid conditions will persist into Sunday morning, with another probability of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas.
The Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman are forecast to remain slight throughout the period.