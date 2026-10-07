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UAE weather forecast: Rain possible as temperatures rise, fog expected through weekend

Convective clouds may bring rain on Wednesday, with fog or mist possible through Sunday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Rain and fog expected in the UAE this week as temperatures rise. Humidity will again increase, with fog or mist possible over some coastal and inland areas through weekend.
Rain and fog expected in the UAE this week as temperatures rise. Humidity will again increase, with fog or mist possible over some coastal and inland areas through weekend.
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Dubai: Parts of the UAE could see rain on Wednesday as temperatures rise, while fog and mist are forecast over some areas through the weekend, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds likely to develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and potentially bring rainfall. Temperatures are also expected to increase.

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Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a probability of fog or mist. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening to 35 km/h, as the country was being affected by a weak surface pressure system accompanied by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system.

Conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, with clouds developing over eastern areas in the afternoon. Humidity will again increase overnight, with fog or mist possible over some coastal and inland areas on Friday morning. Winds could reach 30 km/h.

A similar pattern is forecast for Friday, with fair to partly cloudy conditions and afternoon clouds in the east. Fog or mist could form over some coastal and inland areas overnight and on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, clouds developing in eastern areas could become convective during the afternoon. Humid conditions will persist into Sunday morning, with another probability of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas.

The Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman are forecast to remain slight throughout the period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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