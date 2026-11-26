NCM forecasts showers in several areas, with chances of fog and winds reaching 35km/h
Dubai: The UAE could experience intermittent rainfall across several parts of the country from Thursday through Monday, with cloudy skies, humid nights and a chance of fog or mist, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest five-day weather forecast, the NCM said low clouds would develop over islands and some coastal and western areas on Thursday, bringing a possibility of light rainfall.
Conditions are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds occasionally reaching 35km/h.
Temperatures will range between 26°C and 30°C in coastal areas and on islands, while inland regions could record highs of 29°C to 31°C. Mountainous areas will experience cooler conditions, with temperatures falling to as low as 6°C.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Friday morning, creating conditions favourable for fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Rain chances continue into the weekend
On Friday, similar weather conditions are expected, with low clouds over islands and some coastal and western areas and a possibility of light rain.
South-easterly winds will gradually shift north-westerly, reaching speeds of up to 35km/h. Seas will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
On Saturday, cloud cover is expected to increase at times, with a chance of rainfall over some eastern, coastal and western areas.
Winds will reach 30km/h, while seas are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
More areas could see rainfall
On Sunday, the possibility of rainfall will extend to some eastern, northern and western areas, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions at times.
The unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue on Monday, November 30, with a chance of rain over some eastern, northern and coastal areas.
South-easterly to north-easterly winds could reach 35km/h on both days.
The NCM also forecast humid conditions overnight and during the early morning hours throughout the period, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.
The weather conditions are associated with weak surface pressure systems accompanied by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system, the NCM said.
The forecast indicates a prolonged period of variable weather, with opportunities for rainfall in different parts of the country rather than continuous rain nationwide.