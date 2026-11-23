Temperatures to drop on Thursday, with more rain expected through Friday
Dubai: Parts of the UAE could experience rainfall on Monday, as convective clouds develop over eastern and northern areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions across the country, with light to moderate winds freshening at times. Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist over some western areas.
Temperatures will reach between 28°C and 33°C in inland areas, compared with 26°C to 31°C along the coast and on the islands. Mountain temperatures will range from 18°C to 24°C.
Winds will reach speeds of up to 35km/h in coastal and inland areas and 40km/h in the mountains. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
On Tuesday, similar conditions are expected, with a chance of convective clouds and rainfall over eastern and northern areas. Fog or mist could develop over some coastal and inland areas overnight and on Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over the islands and some coastal and inland areas. Winds could reach 40km/h, while seas in the Arabian Gulf may become moderate at times.
The NCM expects temperatures to decrease on Thursday, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the islands and some coastal areas, bringing a chance of light rainfall.
Humidity will increase overnight, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas on Friday morning.
On Friday, light rainfall remains possible over the islands and some coastal areas. Winds could reach 40km/h, while seas in the Arabian Gulf may become rough at times in western waters overnight.
The Sea of Oman is expected to remain slight throughout the forecast period.